Holland Jensen’s 3-pointer with one second left Tuesday night gave Corvallis a 57-56 win against visiting Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

The eighth-ranked Spartans trailed by as many as 12 in the second half and by nine heading to the fourth quarter. Corvallis cut it to one three times in the fourth before Central scored three straight points to extend its lead to four.

After the Panthers missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity, Corvallis’ Katie Rueck hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds to go to cut trim the deficit to one.

Five seconds later, Central’s Olivia Garland was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws. The Spartans missed their first shot on the ensuing possession, but a jump ball gave the ball back to the home team.

On an inbounds play after a timeout with 6.9 seconds remaining, Nalia Wagar got the ball to Jensen, and the junior’s 3 from the left wing gave the Spartans their first lead of the game.

Wagar had 15 points with three 3-pointers off the bench to lead Corvallis (15-5, 11-3). Jensen added 12 points, Sofie Robel 11, Taylor Brasfield nine and Rueck seven for the Spartans.

Hadley Craig had 24 for Central (9-11, 5-9).

Corvallis plays Friday at No. 2 Silverton.