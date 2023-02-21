With Silverton quickly closing the gap, Molly Campbell made several big plays on her senior night to help Crescent Valley to a big win.

Campbell scored five straight points midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday night after second-ranked Silverton cut what had been an 11-point lead to four.

The fourth-ranked Raiders then turned up the defense and pulled away for a 52-40 home victory in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

CV’s Gabby Bland had a team-high 19 points and fellow seniors Campbell and Nicole Huang 15 and nine points, respectively.

Silverton’s Kyleigh Brown had 31 points, including 26 of her team’s first 29. But the Foxes scored just three points after Rowan Reilly’s layin off a Brown assist with 5:29 left made it 41-37 Raiders.

Huang found Campbell inside, and the 6-foot-2 post completed a three-point play. On the next CV possession after a defensive stop, Campbell finished at the rim off a Haley Bland pass.

After CV forced a Silverton turnover, Huang drove and scored to make it an 11-point game with four minutes left.

On consecutive possessions, Haley Bland forced two of Silverton’s five turnovers in the fourth quarter, first on a steal and then on a five-second count against Brown.

The Foxes (17-5, 14-2) didn’t score again until a Brown 3-pointer with 43 seconds left, after the Raiders (17-6, 13-3) had built a 13-point advantage.

CV has two games left in the regular season, at West Albany on Friday and at No. 8 Corvallis next Tuesday.