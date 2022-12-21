High school girls basketball: Experience-heavy Spartans off to strong start

A large contingent of returners from a state tournament team plus focuses on good passing and defense have helped Corvallis girls basketball hit the ground running this season.

The Spartans are 3-1 after Tuesday’s 64-43 home win against Thurston. They return junior starters Taylor Brasfield, Marlee Hammer and Holland Jensen and 10 varsity players in all from a squad that reached the 5A state quarterfinals last winter after tying for second in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

“I think our team chemistry is really good and it’s just a really positive atmosphere, which helps us play our best all the time,” Hammer said. “I think we just have fun no matter what we’re doing together, so it makes it really fun to come to practice and put in the work. We do well when we have fun during games. Not a lot of teams can say that.”

Corvallis is undersized against most of its opponents when sophomore post Sofie Robel, another returner, is not on the floor. That makes good passing in order to find open shots an important aspect.

The Spartans showed that off versus Thurston, as Jensen and Brasfield combined for eight 3-pointers and teammates also found each other for good looks around the basket.

Players are willing to give up the ball because they understand the team’s movement will mean they’ll get it back for their own shot.

“I think they all want to make that extra pass. They talk about, ‘hey, good pass. You set me up for that really good move. Good cut, you got me open. Good screen.’ They talk about all those things and I think that matters,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “It’s not settling for the first one but making the extra pass, and you get someone like Olivia Bannister who cuts into the high post and then looking to kick back out. Even Sofie passes really well out of the post.”

Hammer said she and her teammates want to create shots for each other, “so our vision on the court is really good. We see all the plays we want to make and we always make the selfless play.”

Miller added that he believes his players compete with a chip on their shoulders because they are smaller, and even the shortest athletes on the team aren’t afraid to display some physicality and toughness fighting for rebounds.

Corvallis, eighth in this week’s 5A coaches poll, was led by 52 combined points from its three returning starters against Thurston. But Robel chipped in eight, and Miller put 10 different players on the floor.

Senior Ava Prechel and Layne Griffin started along with Brasfield, Hammer and Jensen. Olivia Mackey, the only other senior on the team, is a key part of the rotation but wasn’t available Tuesday.

Miller says depth is his team’s biggest strength.

“We’re a deep team. We’re confident putting different people in the game, people in different situations,” he said.

Added Brasfield: “I think we have a really strong team off the bench and on the bench. Whoever is going to come in we know they’re going to work their butt off. Everybody starts to get their energy up and that starts to come off on the court.”

On defense, the scrappy Spartans hound ball handlers, particularly on the perimeter, and jump into the passing lanes.

Tuesday, Corvallis harassed Thurston into 23 turnovers in the middle two quarters, spinning a nine-point deficit early in the second into an 11-point lead at the end of the third. The Colts had 32 turnovers in all, leading to a lot of Spartan points in transition.

“They really drive it defensively. I think we took a look at this group and said, ‘what can we do with what we have?’” Miller said. “They get excited about doing different things, they get excited about mixing up the defense, and it makes a really key difference.”

Next Tuesday, Corvallis will host Hood River Valley in the first of three games at the eight-team Spartan Holiday Showcase tournament. The field also includes Bend, Churchill, Crater, Parkrose, Summit and Woodburn.

The Spartans’ only loss so far came against 6A No. 4 South Medford.

Corvallis, which defeated McKay 72-33 last week to open Mid-Willamette play, returns to conference action Jan. 2 at Dallas. The conference looks to be loaded again, as Crescent Valley, Lebanon, Silverton and Central are also in the coaches’ top 10.

The Spartans will be shooting for a top-four Mid-Willamette finish and a return trip to Gill Coliseum for the state tournament. But Hammer says her team might be a bit superstitious and doesn’t want to talk about the end of the season, instead just focusing on playing well in the moment.

“I think we’re just taking it one game at a time,” Brasfield said. “Obviously, that is the end goal, but right now we’re just playing game by game.”