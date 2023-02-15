The strength and depth of Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball continues to be on display as the regular season enters its final weeks.

Teams outside the top four and not in position for one of the conference’s automatic berths in the 5A state playoffs are making the teams ahead of them work for victories.

Central, 5-9 in conference, did just that Tuesday night at Corvallis (11-3). The Panthers led by as many as 12 in the second half and never trailed in the game until Holland Jensen’s 3-pointer with one second left gave the Spartans a one-point win.

Close 1 of 32 Gallery: Central at Corvallis 01 Corvallis players celebrate after defeating Central 57-56 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Corvallis High School. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 02 Holland Jensen’s 3-pointer with one second left Tuesday night gave Corvallis a 57-56 win against visiting Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 03 Central and Corvallis players reach for a rebound. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 04 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) attempts to dribble past a Central defender. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 05 Corvallis’ Layne Griffin (32) attempts to shoot a basket while being guarded by Central’s Kendall Seidel (22). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 06 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) secures a rebound. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 07 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) blocks a shot by Central’s Sadie Wendring (15). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 08 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) dribbles past defenders. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 09 The Corvallis bench celebrates after a three-pointer by Kate Rueck. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 10 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (white) and Central’s Mckenzie Wells (21) reach for a rebound. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 11 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) looks to make a pass. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 12 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (0) shoots a basket while being guarded by Central’s Kendall Seidel (22). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 13 Corvallis’ Nalia Wagar (1) shoots a three-pointer. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 14 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (white) reaches for control of a loose ball. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 15 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) looks to make a pass. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 16 Corvallis’ Kate Rueck (left) celebrates as Taylor Brasfield is sent to the free-throw line for a point after. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 17 Central’s Kendall Seidel (22) blocks a shot by Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 18 Corvallis sophomore Nalia Wagar (1), defended here by Central’s Emily Newbeck, scored 15 points in the victory. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 19 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) dribbles past Central’s Emily Newbeck (2). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 20 Corvallis’ Ava Prechel (white) forces a turnover. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 21 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (3) reaches for a loose ball after forcing a turnover. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 22 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) shoots a basket. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 23 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) is fouled as she attempts to shoot a basket. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 24 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) and Sofie Robel (0) guard Central’s Hadley Craig (5). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 25 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (0) attempts to shoot a basket while being guarded by Central’s Kendall Seidel (22). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 26 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (3) secures an offensive rebond. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 27 Corvallis’ Nalia Wagar (1) shoots a three-pointer. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 28 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) dribbles past Central’s Hadley Craig (5). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 29 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) celebrates during the game against Central on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 30 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) dribbles past Central defenders. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 31 Corvallis junior Holland Jensen (2) made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds Tuesday to give the Spartans a 57-56 win over Central. Corvallis is tied for second place in the Mid-Willamette Conference standings with four games left to play. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 32 Corvallis players celebrate after a one point win over Central on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Gallery: Central at Corvallis girl's hoops 1 of 32 Gallery: Central at Corvallis 01 Corvallis players celebrate after defeating Central 57-56 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Corvallis High School. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 02 Holland Jensen’s 3-pointer with one second left Tuesday night gave Corvallis a 57-56 win against visiting Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 03 Central and Corvallis players reach for a rebound. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 04 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) attempts to dribble past a Central defender. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 05 Corvallis’ Layne Griffin (32) attempts to shoot a basket while being guarded by Central’s Kendall Seidel (22). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 06 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) secures a rebound. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 07 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) blocks a shot by Central’s Sadie Wendring (15). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 08 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) dribbles past defenders. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 09 The Corvallis bench celebrates after a three-pointer by Kate Rueck. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 10 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (white) and Central’s Mckenzie Wells (21) reach for a rebound. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 11 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) looks to make a pass. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 12 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (0) shoots a basket while being guarded by Central’s Kendall Seidel (22). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 13 Corvallis’ Nalia Wagar (1) shoots a three-pointer. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 14 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (white) reaches for control of a loose ball. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 15 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) looks to make a pass. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 16 Corvallis’ Kate Rueck (left) celebrates as Taylor Brasfield is sent to the free-throw line for a point after. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 17 Central’s Kendall Seidel (22) blocks a shot by Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 18 Corvallis sophomore Nalia Wagar (1), defended here by Central’s Emily Newbeck, scored 15 points in the victory. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 19 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) dribbles past Central’s Emily Newbeck (2). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 20 Corvallis’ Ava Prechel (white) forces a turnover. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 21 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (3) reaches for a loose ball after forcing a turnover. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 22 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) shoots a basket. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 23 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) is fouled as she attempts to shoot a basket. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 24 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) and Sofie Robel (0) guard Central’s Hadley Craig (5). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 25 Corvallis’ Sofie Robel (0) attempts to shoot a basket while being guarded by Central’s Kendall Seidel (22). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 26 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (3) secures an offensive rebond. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 27 Corvallis’ Nalia Wagar (1) shoots a three-pointer. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 28 Corvallis’ Holland Jensen (2) dribbles past Central’s Hadley Craig (5). Gallery: Central at Corvallis 29 Corvallis sophomore Kate Rueck (12) celebrates during the game against Central on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 30 Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield (white) dribbles past Central defenders. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 31 Corvallis junior Holland Jensen (2) made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds Tuesday to give the Spartans a 57-56 win over Central. Corvallis is tied for second place in the Mid-Willamette Conference standings with four games left to play. Gallery: Central at Corvallis 32 Corvallis players celebrate after a one point win over Central on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“I think we’re all really confident right now. We’re all playing as a team and we’re all celebrating together, which is big,” Jensen said. “I think it helps us believe in each other more than we already did. Now we know we can do it together.”

Silverton, defending state champion Crescent Valley and Corvallis — ranked second, fourth and eighth, respectively, in this week’s 5A coaches poll — are currently the top three teams in the Mid-Willamette standings. All three play the other two in the final four games of the regular season, starting with Friday’s Corvallis at Silverton matchup.

Third-ranked South Albany is fourth and in good position to take one of the four automatic playoff spots.

Lebanon was 10th in the OSAA rankings entering Tuesday’s game at Crescent Valley. The top two teams in those statewide rankings not receiving automatic berths also get into the 16-team playoff bracket.

“That’s what we always talk about as league coaches,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said of the overall strength of the Mid-Willamette. “First and foremost you have to get there, and wins like today help us to do that. But the benefit we have over other leagues is we play playoff games every night. You look at our league and it’s just fantastic, and that’s just great prep for us.”

The conference had three teams reach the 2022 state quarterfinals, and it appears five teams will get a shot to do that this season with entries in the round of 16.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Corvallis lost to the Mid-Willamette’s other three tops teams in the first half of conference play and gets another shot at all three. After facing Silverton and then West Albany on the road next Tuesday, the Spartans finish at South Albany and at home against Crescent Valley.

Corvallis sophomore post Sofie Robel, whose team has won five straight, likes the progress being made.

“I think we’re a very strong team and we build off each other and we have to play together,” she said. “We never really get down, we keep our heads up and we just try and get better.”

This deep into the season, Miller said he feels as though his players have all graduated to the next year in school with their experience.

The coach said the team’s younger players can be trusted, and they backed that up Tuesday. Kate Rueck hit a 3-pointer in the final minute that cut the Spartans’ deficit to one. Fellow sophomore Nalia Wagar had 15 points and the assist on Jensen’s game-winning shot.

“It’s a scrappy group. We don’t put our heads down, we just keep battling. They’re buying into process over results and they matched up tonight,” Miller said after the Central game. “Good process, good result against a super-tough team. I think the group plays together. They have fun together. They like sharing the ball. We’re playing with some maturity and I think you saw that at the end with some of our younger players in there.”

The Spartans have a slogan they call BBIS, or best bench in the state. It’s a reminder to the players to stay engaged whether on the floor or not.

The players have bought into that and say it’s been a positive influence.

“It really keeps our team together because even if you’re not in you’re cheering everybody on, you’re being supportive, being a good teammate,” Robel said.

Jensen added: “I think it’s a really big part in how we play because it brings the whole team energy.”