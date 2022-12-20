High school girls basketball: Corvallis turns defense into offense in win against Thurston

Corvallis used its defense to turn a nine-point first-half deficit into a blowout win.

The eighth-ranked Spartans outscored Thurston 34-20 while forcing 23 Colts turnovers in the middle two quarters of Tuesday’s 64-43 home win in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Marlee Hammer had 20 points to lead Corvallis back from trailing 19-10 about two minutes into the second quarter.

Holland Jensen added 18 points, including five 3-pointers on nine attempts from deep, and Taylor Brasfield 14 points for the Spartans (3-1).

Hammer had the last eight Corvallis points of the second quarter as the home team closed within 25-24 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Jensen hit two straight 3-pointers, Hammer a transition basket off a steal and Brasfield another 3 in an 11-0 run in which the Spartans took the lead for good.

Corvallis led 44-33 in the third and by as many as 25 in the fourth.

The Colts (4-5) finished with 32 turnovers and the Spartans 13.

Bailey Tovey had 17 points for Thurston.

Corvallis (1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) next plays Dec. 27, opening the Spartan Holiday Showcase tournament against Hood River Valley at Corvallis High.

The Spartans play three games at the home tournament before returning to Mid-Willamette play Jan. 2 at Dallas.