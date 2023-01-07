High school girls basketball: Cobras crank up the defense to get past Eagles

LEBANON — Central Linn used a 23-3 run over the final eight-plus minutes Friday night to take a 43-29 win at East Linn Christian in a Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game.

The second-ranked Cobras trailed 26-20 after East Linn’s Josie Grunewald made two free throws with 3:36 left in the third quarter. The Eagles took the lead midway through the first and didn’t relinquish it until Addie Wolff’s jumper in the final minute of the third made it 27-26 for the visitors.

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland scored 14 of her game-high 29 points over the closing run.

The Cobras turned up the defense and forced 14 Eagles turnovers in the second half after East Linn had just four before halftime.

Maya Rowland added 11 points for Central Linn (10-1, 3-0), which plays Saturday at No. 3 Bandon.

Grunewald had 11 points to lead East Linn (5-7, 1-2), which travels to Waldport on Saturday. The Eagles also got six points from Ruby Lane and four from Brooklyn Garber.