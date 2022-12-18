High school girls basketball: Bulldogs getting experience on the fly

Shawn Stinson sees some promise and good signs from his West Albany girls basketball team.

The Bulldogs are short in a few areas that can be keys to success, notably varsity experience. But there’s progress being made.

West, which returned three players who saw significant time on last year’s fourth-place team in a tough Mid-Willamette Conference, was 1-3 after Friday’s 53-44 nonleague home loss to Summit. The Bulldogs were then scheduled for three games, Saturday through Monday, at the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego.

“We’re gaining experience every night, and it shows exponentially. They’ve had some growing pains early. We’re starting to figure some stuff out. It’s fun to watch,” Stinson, the team’s coach, said. “We have a lot of really good athletes and good basketball players. They have not much experience and they lack confidence because they don’t have much experience.”

Senior wing Julianne Pope, senior post Emmy Louber and junior guard Avah Pulvers were all in the varsity rotation. Wing Jenna Konzelman and guard Taylor Thompson, both juniors, saw limited time.

The Bulldogs added Kylee Baumgartner, a junior point guard who played varsity at Scio last season, and sophomore wing Lily-Jo Barker, who played on the South Albany JV team as a freshman.

“They’re fitting in awesome,” Stinson said of the transfers. “We’re really a close-knit team and I think that will be one of our strengths. They support each other really well. Just that internal confidence, it’s hard to get it sometimes.”

Baumgartner, an all-state softball player with the Loggers last spring, had seven points Friday. She sees her role as being a vocal leader, getting the team organized and finding open teammates.

“I love the new competition. It’s making me better and I feel like I can bring a lot to this team also,” she said. “We’re all unique in some way. Everybody brings something different to the team. There’s not two different girls that have the same skills.”

Konzelman said Baumgartner is a solid inside-outside player who can make plays in the post. The Bulldogs got better acquainted with their new teammate during powderpuff football, which has helped the chemistry process.

Konzelman, who played primarily on the West junior varsity last winter, had a team-high nine points versus Summit. She liked the makeup of her team.

“We feel like we have a lot of size and speed, and our defense is really good, too,” she said, adding that her team has ability but needs to continue to work on meshing together.

Pulvers came off the bench Friday to hit two 3-pointers. Junior post Kaydence Hendrickson also had six points in reserve. Freshman guard Elliot Grace also scored off the bench.

“I feel like we’re a deep team,” Stinson said. “I don’t feel like there’s a dropoff when we go to our bench. I can play 10 girls.”

The Bulldogs had four different players make 3-pointers against Summit. Stinson said he hopes outside shooting is a strength but noted that the team needs to gain more consistency on the deep shots.

West is working on improving defensive communication, execution and good decision-making. Players are adjusting to a faster game at the varsity level and being quicker in all aspects.

“We turn the ball over way too much,” said Stinson, whose team had 20 turnovers against Summit, with 13 of those coming in the first half. “We’re just a half-count too late. We’re not seeing it before it happens.”

West opened Mid-Willamette play last Tuesday with a 43-18 win at Dallas. The Bulldogs return to conference play Jan. 2 at home against Woodburn.

A state playoff berth was achieved last year and that’s the goal again.

The MWC, which saw three teams reached the 2022 5A state quarterfinals and Crescent Valley win the championship, appears to be headed for another strong season. Several teams, Lebanon and South Albany included, look to be vastly improved.

The Mid-Willamette’s top four teams will again earn state postseason berths, with additional spots going to the next two teams that don’t get an automatic spot.

“With this conference, the four hole is really good. It’s really good,” Stinson said. “Everybody is so well coached and our league is so deep. Every night you better bring it or somebody’s going to get you. It’s fun night in and night out.”