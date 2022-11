High school football: West Albany's Kachel is Mid-Willamette defensive player of the year

West Albany junior linebacker Brysen Kachel was named the Mid-Willamette Conference football defensive player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Kachel was a unanimous first-team selection on defense as well as at tight end on offense. Other area unanimous picks were West’s Demarcus Houston and South Albany’s DeShawn Gilliam at defensive back, Lebanon’s Hayden George at tight end and Crescent Valley’s Luey Campos at wide receiver.

Other area offensive first-team selections were Crescent Valley’s Rocco McClave (quarterback), West Albany’s Wyatt Lyon (wide receiver), South Albany’s Mitch Fouse and Adam Halberg (linemen) and Lebanon’s Clayton Eilers (lineman).

Other area defensive first-team picks were South Albany’s Jaden Pang (interior lineman), Jack George (edge) and Maxwell Louber (linebacker), Corvallis’ Caden McGowan (edge) and Lebanon’s Wyatt Wessel (linebacker).

The Mid-Willamette’s coaches selected 16 players to the first-team defense and 20 to the first-team offense, in addition to three first-team special teams players.

South Albany is the lone area team still alive in the 5A state playoffs. The sixth-seeded RedHawks play at third-seeded Bend in a Friday night quarterfinal.

Other individual player of the year award winners were Silverton running back Jackson Pfeifer (offensive), Dallas’ Garret Munkers (offensive lineman) and Silverton’s Xavier Orozco (defensive lineman). Central’s Joel Everett is the head coach of the year and Jeff Centoni of Central is the assistant coach of the year.