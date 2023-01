High school football: West Albany's Houston, Kachel named to all-state first-team defense

West Albany senior defensive back Demarcus Houston and junior linebacker Brysen Kachel were named to the 5A football all-state first team, as voted on by the state’s coaches.

Houston and Kachel helped the Bulldogs to a state playoff berth. Kachel was also an all-state honorable mention selection at tight end.

Crescent Valley junior wide receiver Luey Campos made the second-team offense. South Albany linebacker Max Louber was voted to the second-team defense.

Joining Kachel as honorable mention offense picks were Crescent Valley junior quarterback Rocco McClave, West Albany senior wide receiver Wyatt Lyon, Lebanon junior tight end Hayden George and South Albany lineman Mitchell Fouse.

Area honorable mention defensive picks were Corvallis senior lineman Caden McGowan, South Albany senior lineman Jaden Pang, Lebanon junior linebacker Wyatt Wessel and South Albany junior defensive back DeShawn Gilliam.

4A

Sweet Home senior wide receiver Brady Nichols and Philomath senior tight end Ty May were named to the honorable mention offense.