High school football: West Albany season had its ups and downs

West Albany truly had a roller coaster of a football season.

Two wins, followed by two losses, then three wins and finally two losses to finish up at 5-4. The four defeats came by a combined 19 points.

“I think the bond between our team has been amazing. We’ve had a lot of highs and lows,” West junior quarterback Lukas Hews said after last Friday’s 13-12 loss at Thurston in the first round of the state playoffs. “Every game we lost was by one score. We were always in it. We never stopped fighting, ever.”

The Bulldogs opened with Mid-Willamette Conference road wins against Corvallis and Lebanon. They then dropped two straight, at home against Dallas and at Central, two teams playing in Friday’s 5A quarterfinals. Those defeats came without the services of lead running back Marcus Allen due to an injury.

West came back and lit a spark under its own playoff chances with a home win against rival South Albany, another quarterfinalist. The Bulldogs rolled past Crescent Valley at home before getting a win at then-No. 3 Silverton to get back in the mix for a home playoff game.

But the most puzzling result of the season came the next week in the form of a 20-14 home loss to two-win McKay on senior night.

That defeat kept West from clinching the conference’s top spot and a home date in the OSAA bracket. Instead, the Bulldogs dropped to the 13 seed and had to go on the road in the first round.

West coach Brian Mehl said he had a “really competitive football team,” and that played out in the loss to Thurston in Springfield.

“We hit our stride. We took a bad moment to have a poor game to end of the year. Even with that, we had multiple plays to win this game. Really close to winning this game,” Mehl said. “I thought we could play pretty good football as the year went on, and I know this is a good football team.”

Senior tight end and linebacker Noah Reese reflected on the season as fun and “an experience.”

“We had a great senior class, but I feel like it was more of a building year for years to come,” Reese said. “We had a lot of young kids, and we’re just going to keep building year to year.”

Junior linebacker Brysen Kachel was named the Mid-Willamette’s defensive player of the year by the conference’s coaches. He was a unanimous first-team selection at linebacker and tight end.

The Bulldogs also had first-team all-conference selections in senior wide receiver Wyatt Lyon and senior defensive back Demarcus Houston.

Hews, who was a first-year starter at quarterback, said he’s hopeful and optimistic for what’s to come for the program.

“Our team is relatively young this year. We had a lot of sophomores and juniors starting,” he said. “I’m excited to put in work with those guys starting from summer, starting from winter weights.”

On the field just minutes after the season ended, Mehl said it was hard to look too far into the future.

“But I always feel like we have a shot every year,” the coach said.

In the postgame huddle at Thurston, senior leaders were given the opportunity to stand up and address their teammates as a group for a final time in uniform.

Camden Johnson, Ashton Cavender, Porter Kelley, Reese and Houston offered some parting words.

“The core guys in this (senior) class really stuck with it. Some really good leaders in this senior class. I’m proud of them,” Mehl said. “Those kids who spoke are not only good football players on the field, but what they do in our school community and the classroom, the leadership that they demonstrate. They’re a very special group of kids.”