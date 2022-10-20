High school football: South Albany conquering adversity this season

Adversity was staring South Albany’s football team straight in the face last Friday night at Dallas.

But as the RedHawks showed several times earlier this season, and for the past few years as the program developed and flourished, they were up to the task.

South had fallen out of the 5A coaches poll after a 41-25 loss at rival West Albany six days earlier. The RedHawks were looking for some momentum to get back on track and make a late-season push for the 5A state playoffs.

A loss to the then-No. 6 Dragons would have given South its third defeat of the season and left a serious question as to whether the RedHawks would claim one of the Mid-Willamette Conference’s four spots in the 16-team playoff bracket.

But despite trailing Dallas by two touchdowns midway through the second quarter, South found a way. The RedHawks climbed into the lead late in the third and traded scores with the home team before Logan Johnson put the visitors ahead for good with a 6-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the game on the way to a 29-26 win.

“We’re gritty. We’ve got a lot of grit. That’s a phrase we’ve used around here for a long time,” said South co-head coach Jeff Louber, who directs the team’s defense. “It’s really good to see it come out, especially on the road. Doing this on the road means so much more than doing it at home.”

Sixth in this week's coaches poll, South (5-2, 5-2) has a bye before finishing the regular season next Thursday at home against Corvallis. A victory against the winless Spartans puts the RedHawks in the playoffs and keeps alive the possibility of playing a home game in the first round in two weeks.

South running back and linebacker Anthony Vestal said it isn’t wise to count his team out.

“We can beat anybody. When we’re working together it doesn’t matter who we play. We’re a great team,” Vestal said.

Dallas was in a good spot entering the game with South Albany, sitting at 4-1 in conference. But the Dragons also had a tough game ahead at Central, so their postseason possibilities were still far from solid. They needed a win, too.

Two weeks prior, the RedHawks had bounced back from a difficult 39-35 loss at current No. 3 Silverton, a loss that was tough to take after leading by 14 points in the second half. South responded with a 21-0 home win against Lebanon.

So the RedHawks knew what having their backs against the ball and needing a positive answer was all about.

“We can fight. We can fight, for sure,” junior wide receiver and defensive back DeShawn Gilliam said. “Seeing us so low in the (OSAA) rankings and this win meaning a lot, it shows that we have heart and we don’t want to give up.”

South sits seventh in the OSAA rankings entering this week’s games. The top eight teams in those rankings play at home in the first round.

Gilliam played a big part in the Dallas win, catching two second-half touchdown passes from Kaden Younger.

The first came late in the third quarter, from 15 yards out, one drive after the RedHawks turned the ball over on downs at the Dallas 16. But South wouldn’t let the Dragons out of their own end, and Andre Stitt made sure of it with a third-down sack of Dallas quarterback Owen Hess at the 6.

“He runs defense all day, every day for us,” Louber said of Stitt, a sophomore linebacker and captain of the RedHawks’ scout team defense. “I see him have success on the scout team, so I’m very confident in his abilities on the varsity field as well.”

That gave South a short field after a punt, and Gilliam scored five plays later.

But the RedHawks would face adversity again in a hurry as Hess ran for a 61-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.

Gilliam’s next scoring catch came on the ensuing possession as South was challenged with a fourth-and-9 play at the Dallas 17. Gilliam ran a slant to the middle of the field and Younger hit him in stride for the touchdown.

“We’ve been running that play a lot lately on huge fourth downs,” Gilliam said. “It was a perfect ball. (Younger) had a great game. It’s good to finally see him let loose. He’s been kind of holding back.”

Younger, a senior and three-year starter at quarterback, was 9-of-12 passing for 158 yards and the two scores and also ran for 69 yards on 12 carries.

Meeting the challenge head-on, his biggest plays came in the second half with the game on the line.

Younger had runs of 19 and 10 yards on the first drive after halftime. He ran in a two-point conversion after Gilliam’s second score to put South ahead 22-19. He later had consecutive passes of 27 yards to Jr Vasquez and 35 to Anthony Vestal to set up the final score.

David Younger, South’s other co-head coach, has seen his son grow up as a quarterback.

“I think his hard work is paying off. Spent a lot of time in the weight room. He spends a lot of time watching film and looking at defenses and knowing where they’re going to be a little bit weak when he’s throwing,” the coach said. “Really proud of the way he ran the ball tonight. One of the best games that he’s played.”