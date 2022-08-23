High school football: Sophomores to fill key roles for youthful Spartans

A group of talented Corvallis High sophomores will have their learning curve expedited this fall, as those players will be asked to fill some important roles on the football field.

Among them is Axel Prechel, who is expected to be the starting quarterback when the Spartans open the regular season Sept. 2 at home against West Albany.

Prechel was the starter last fall on the Corvallis underclassman squad that played a combined JV2/freshman schedule. This fall, he’ll be filling the shoes of three-year starter Carter Steeves, who has graduated.

“Axel has done really well. He’s a very smart kid. He’s athletic,” Spartans coach Chris McGowan said of Prechel, who will have junior Jaxon Lengwin as his backup. “He’s been very much a bright spot. He’s only a sophomore but experience-wise he plays like an older player, so that’s really good.”

Prechel picked up experience in 7-on-7 work during the summer and has excelled at making good decisions and execution, McGowan said.

Prechel gets a thumbs up from senior teammate Toby Worsch.

“He’s very smart. He’s got a great arm. He’s been looking really sharp in practice,” Worsch said.

Other sophomores the Spartans will lean on as they try to improve on last year’s 3-6 record (2-5 in Mid-Willamette Conference play) include wide receivers Truman Brasfield, who played some varsity last year, Hayden Silbernagel and Jackson “JT” Trimmer. Brasfield and Trimmer showed off their speed on the track in the spring, running on Corvallis’ state meet-qualifying 4x400-meter relay.

Brasfield will play safety or cornerback on defense and won’t come off the field much, McGowan said. Silbernagel and Trimmer will also play in the defensive backfield.

Senior Caden McGowan, the coach’s son, will be one of the key targets as the Spartans spread the field on offense. He played multiple positions last fall, sometimes due to teammates’ injuries, and he says that has allowed him to coach those around him on the field.

Caden McGowan will play H-back instead of tight end with the team’s offensive changes. On the other side he’ll play defensive end.

Worsch will be a three-year starter at running back. On defense, he’ll move from linebacker to end.

Coach McGowan describes Worsch as a natural football player and “a very big, durable, physical back. He’s going to be a very important part of our run game.”

“He’s such a good downhill running back. It’s tough to tackle him,” added Caden McGowan. “If he gets going downhill and gets 2 yards of space, he’s pretty good there.”

Senior wide receiver/safety Trey Johnson joins Caden McGowan, Brasfield and Worsch as Spartans returners who received all-league recognition in 2021. Johnson is praised by coach McGowan for the strides that he’s made.

“Trey has really turned a corner. I’ve been very pleased with his progress,” the coach said. “He’s always been a good player, savvy kid but has shown some more leadership this year, is making some big plays.”

Johnson said he likes what he sees out of his team’s younger players as they quickly learn the system. Prechel is making good reads and is heady with where he throws the ball, the senior said.

Johnson said one of his team’s biggest strengths is its on-field energy and giving maximum effort on every play.

Another key player expected to make contributions is senior Zach Demarest, who will play on both lines. Demarest got varsity experience at the end of last season and developed his skills, coach McGowan said.

“I’m excited because I don’t really know what to expect. We’re such a young team, but I think we have a chance to be good,” Worsch said. “I haven’t played with half of the kids on this team, so it’s a question mark. But we’ve looking good though, I think.”

Looking at the strengths of his team, coach McGowan said the Spartans could be explosive offensively, while there’s uncertainty about the defense due to its youth and lack of varsity experience.

The coach believes last year’s record is a bit misleading. Corvallis lost four conference games by 14 points or fewer.

Coach McGowan’s desire for his teams every year is to be the best they can be. The possibilities are many with a young group that’s shown some promise.

“If we can get to a winning record and compete for a playoff spot, I think that’s a great goal,” he said.