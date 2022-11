High school football: SC's Andrew Haase voted PacWest defensive player of the year

Santiam Christian senior lineman Andrew Haase was named the PacWest Conference football defensive player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Haase was a first-team selection at punter as well.

Teammates Camden Carley (wide receiver/defensive back) and Campbell Henderson (offensive lineman/linebacker) were also two-way first-team picks.

Eagles Running back Jayden Christy and defensive back Caleb Ness both made the all-conference first team as well.

Kennedy quarterback Elijah Traeger was selected as the offensive player of the year, Kennedy's Briggs Snell the lineman of the year and Kennedy’s Joe Panuke the coach of the year.

Fifth-seeded Santiam Christian (9-1) plays fourth-seeded Banks (10-0) in a 3A state quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro’s Hare Field.