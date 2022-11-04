High school football: Santiam Christian shuts down St. Mary's

A quick start powered the Santiam Christian football team into the 3A state quarterfinals on a wet and cold Friday night on its home turf.

John Coiner returned a fumble 17 yards just 62 seconds into the game and the SC defense pitched a shutout in a 28-0 win over St. Mary’s that sends the fifth-seeded Eagles into a matchup with No. 4 seed Banks next weekend.

Banks routed Sisters 47-8, taking a 40-0 lead into the break.

Following Coiner’s fumble recovery, Luke Ballamy sacked St. Mary’s quarterback Tyson Delplanche in the end zone to make it 8-0 SC with 9:33 to play in the first quarter.

On SC’s first offensive possession following the free kick, Jayden Christy scored from five yards out for a 15-0 advantage with 7:14 to play in the first.

The score remained 15-0 at the half before the Eagles took the third-quarter kickoff and marched down the field. Christy capped the drive with an 18-yard TD run and a 22-0 edge.

Christy made it a hat trick with a 13-yard run for a 28-0 lead with 6:36 to go in the third.

The Eagles are now 9-1 and face 10-0 Banks for a trip to the semifinals. Banks has allowed just 41 points all season and have four shutouts.