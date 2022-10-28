High school football: Santiam Christian loses heartbreaker in matchup of top 3A teams

MOUNT ANGEL — Santiam Christian had all the momentum after halftime following a disappointing first two quarters that led to a 17-0 deficit.

The Eagles came all the way back to take the lead but couldn’t hold it through the final seconds.

SC rallied to go ahead 20-17 on Jayden Christy’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left. But Kennedy ran a trick play to perfection, with Luke Beyer scoring on a 63-yard reverse pass to pull out a 24-20 win in a matchup of top-10 3A football teams at Randy Traeger Memorial Field.

The fifth-ranked Eagles (8-1, 6-1) dug themselves a first-half hole with turnovers and mistakes against the second-ranked Trojans (9-0, 7-0) in the Special District 2 game between teams that had allowed just 51 combined points all season.

But SC turned the momentum after halftime with its defense and finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter thanks to a poor snap on a Kennedy punt that gave the Eagles the ball at the home team’s 26.

Six straight Christy runs and SC was in the end zone. The point-after try was no good, leaving the score 17-6. The Eagles forced a three-and-out, then drove 61 yards for another touchdown, this time on a 29-yard pass from Jared Mehlschau to Gavin VanVolkinburg. But again the kick was no good, making it 17-12.

Another short Kennedy drive led to another punt, and the Eagles had everything going for them. Passes of 15 yard to VanVolkinburg and 16 to Andrew Haase set up the go-ahead score, a 1-yard Christy plunge.

Christy also ran in the two-point conversion to put SC up three.

Kennedy’s next play from scrimmage was an incomplete pass. But on second down, wide receiver Ethan Kleinschmit took a pitch in the backfield and found Beyer behind the defense down the left sideline.

The Eagles had one last chance, getting the ball at the Kennedy 45 after a Trojans personal foul on the kick return. But Mehlschau’s first-down pass was intercepted, and Kennedy took a knee to end the game.

Santiam Christian, which finished the regular season Friday, awaits the announcement of its first-round state playoff opponent. The Eagles will have a home game next Friday or Saturday.