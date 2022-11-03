High school football: Santiam Christian heads into playoffs with confidence despite loss

MOUNT ANGEL — Santiam Christian ended the football regular season last Friday night with a loss. But a loss that showed the Eagles what they’re capable of in the playoffs.

Kennedy was held to 24 total yards in four second-half possessions before pulling off a trick play that led to the go-ahead and winning score on a 63-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left after SC had rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit.

Still, Santiam Christian proved to itself it can play with the best teams in the 3A classification.

“I think we walked away from here with a high level of confidence. That’s what we’re looking for, that we want to be playing our best football on the last day of the season,” Eagles coach Justin Carley said. “For us, we want to make sure we’re peaking at the right time. That’s where we’re at.”

Fifth-seeded SC (8-1) opens the postseason at home against 12 seed St. Mary’s (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Eagles moved up one spot to fourth in the final 3A coaches poll following the loss to Kennedy (9-0), which is seeded first and ranked second. If both teams win their first two playoff games, they would meet again in a state semifinal.

Carley told his team immediately after the Kennedy loss that responding to adversity was on his personal checklist for his team.

With few positive plays in the first two quarters and a three-score hole to dig out of, the Eagles decided at halftime that they were going to play.

They went to work on that, and late in the third quarter got on the scoreboard on a 12-yard touchdown run by workhorse running back Jayden Christy.

While the SC defense continued to shut down the Trojans, the Eagles produced touchdowns on the next two drives as well. Christy’s 1-yard scoring run and two-point conversion run with 1:12 left put Santiam Christian up by three points.

The final score didn’t produce the results that the Eagles wanted. But regardless, they had momentum heading into the postseason.

“We came back and we were going to own the line of scrimmage,” said SC wide receiver and safety Caleb Ness. “It shows that we can probably go really deep in the playoffs if we play our best football and play really well and work as a team, not individually.”

If the Eagles are able to get past St. Mary’s, of Medford, they would meet fourth-seeded Banks on the road or 13 seed Sisters at home in a quarterfinal.

Andrew Haase, a running back and defensive lineman, said playing a team as quality as Kennedy when the Eagles did was good timing. The Special District 2 schedule just happened to match the last two undefeated team in the last week before the playoffs.

Haase said the comeback showed that his team has grit, can make adjustments and finds success when it plays its game.

“We’re just going to keep getting better. We haven’t played our best football yet,” he said.

Carley said his team doesn’t camouflage what it wants to do in running the football and playing solid defense.

SC quarterback Jared Mehlschau struggled in the first half against Kennedy, throwing two interceptions that led the Trojans with just 109 total yards to score two touchdowns.

But Mehlschau’s results in the second half — 4-of-6 passing for 70 yards including a 29-yard touchdown to Gavin VanVolkinburg — helped the Eagles to be more balanced offensively.

That could be a big factor going forward as the opponent gets better with each round.

“We feel like we’ve got skill guys that are out there, and quarterback play is really improving as well,” Carley said. “We feel like we have a lot of the puzzle that we need to be successful in the postseason.”

Christy exuded the confidence that his coach talked about after the Kennedy game. A loss was the result, but in the process Santiam Christian displayed character and the strength of the team as a whole.

“We’re able to learn and build off it and we’re going to come back and win this ‘ship,” Christy said.