High school football roundup: South Albany, Santiam Christian lose in state playoffs

South Albany High's football season came to an end Friday night with a 40-0 loss at Bend in the 5A state quarterfinals.

The No. 6 RedHawks end the year with a record of 7-3.

The third-seeded Lava Bears were able to contain South Albany's running attack and kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard for their seventh shutout of the season. Anthony Vestal led South Albany with 37 yards rushing on seven attempts and Logan Johnson had 16 yards on seven carries.

South Albany quarterback Kaden Younger completed 6 of 15 passes for 76 yards with two interceptions. His longest completion of the night was a 34-yard pass to JR Vasquez in the fourth quarter.

Maxwell Louber led the RedHawks defense with 11 tackles and Jack George had 6.5 tackles.

It was a tough night for all four Mid-Willamette Conference teams which had advanced to the quarterfinals. No. 1 Summit downed No. 8 Central 35-7; No. 4 Thurston defeated No. 12 Dallas 27-14; and No. 2 Wilsonville took out No. 7 Silverton 39-26.

3A state playoffs

No. 5 Santiam Christian lost 10-7 to No. 4 Banks on Friday night at Hare Field in Hillsboro in the 3A state quarterfinals.

The Eagles (9-2) reached the quarterfinals with a 28-0 win over St. Mary's (Medford) in the first round.