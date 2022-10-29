High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20

Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture.

The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the defeat creats a three-way tie atop the standings between Silverton, South Albany and Central.

The Warriors (4-4) struck first on Friday on a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andreus Smith to Hayden George.

After Silverton tied the game early in the second quarter, Lebanon scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 21-7 halftime lead. The first score came on a 75-yard kickoff return by George. The second score was a 31-yard touchdown reception by Colton Vandetta on a pass from Smith.

The Warriors led the rest of the way. Smith scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Lebanon a 27-13 lead. Wyatt Wessel then added a 22-yard scoring run and a 73-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors their final margin of victory.

Wessel finished the game with 18 carries for 205 yards. George had 86 yards on four carries and Darius Freeman added 65 yards on 11 carries.

Smith completed 5 of 6 pass attempts for 105 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also gained 48 yards on 11 carries.

Lebanon finished the game with 514 yards of total offense. The Warriors didn't turn the ball over and forced two Silverton fumbles, one recovered by Wessel and the other by Jaydin Grim.

Monroe 44, Central Linn 8

Monroe High (5-3, 4-2 2A Special District 2) scored 38 points in the first quarter and led 44-0 at half.

Nate Young led the way with 195 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Manuel Smith added one TD with six carries for 103 yards. Brock Horning rushed for one TD and threw a 23-yard TD to Luke Crowson.

Jacob Beauchamp led Central Linn (1-8, 1-5) with 110 yards rushing on 20 carries and one rushing TD.

Other scores: McKay 20, West Albany 14; Philomath 33, Sweet Home 20; Sisters 42, Harrisburg 14; Scio 43, Jefferson 0;

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.