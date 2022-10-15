High school football: Resilient RedHawks complete comeback at No. 6 Dallas

DALLAS — A back-and-forth second half with plenty of twists and turns ended with South Albany taking a big step toward the postseason.

Logan Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left put the RedHawks ahead for good Friday night, and the defense got one last stop before the offense ran out the clock for a 29-26 win against sixth-ranked Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.

The victory puts South (5-2, 5-2) in good position to make the 5A state playoffs, needing only a home win against winless Corvallis in two weeks after a bye in the schedule to secure a spot in the 16-team bracket.

The RedHawks rallied from a 13-0 first-half deficit Friday to forge a second-place tie in the conference standings with Central (5-2, 5-2), which hosts Dallas (4-2, 4-2) next week. West Albany is 4-2 in conference play after a 56-14 home win against Crescent Valley.

South trailed Dallas 13-7 at halftime before turning the ball over on downs at the Dallas 16 on the first possession of the third quarter.

A big third-down sack of Dragons’ quarterback Owen Hess by Andre Stitt on the ensuing drive helped flip the field position, as the RedHawks took over at the Dallas 41 after a punt.

Five plays later, DeShawn Gilliam caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Younger and Tristan Lopez kicked the extra point for a 14-13 lead for the visitors.

But on the next snap from scrimmage, Hess found the end zone on a 61-yard run to quickly turn the tide.

As it had all night, South responded to adversity. The RedHawks went back down the field, and Gilliam hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-9 play. Younger then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-19 South.

Dallas used a 52-yard Zayvian Webster scamper to set up Webster’s 3-yard scoring run and the point after to go ahead 26-22.

On the next drive, Younger had a 68-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty. But the senior then ran for 7 yards and connected with Jr Vasquez and Anthony Vestal on consecutive pass completions of 27 and 35 yards, respectively, to move the ball to the Dallas 6.

Johnson then plowed ahead for his second score of the game, and Lopez’s kick made it a three-point lead.

Dallas got a total of 4 yards on two running plays to start its final drive, and two incomplete passes to follow gave South the ball back at the Dragons’ 40 with three minutes to go.

Dallas used its timeouts to save what was left of the clock. But Younger ran for 13 yards and one first down and runs of 5 by Johnson and 6 by Vestal moved the chains, allowing the RedHawks to take three knees and end the game.

Younger, a three-year starter, had one of his best games as a varsity player. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 158 yards and rushed for 69 more.

Vasquez had a team-high four catches for 66 yards. Vestal rushed for 66 yards and Johnson 32.