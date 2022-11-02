High school football playoff capsules (Nov. 4-5)

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

OSAA playoff seeds in parentheses

FRIDAY

5A

(13) West Albany at (4) Thurston

Location: Springfield

Records: West Albany 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference; Thurston 7-2, 7-0 Special District 2

An unexpected home loss to McKay (3-6) dropped the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title and potentially a first-round home game to a road trip against a difficult opponent. West, which got into the state bracket with the at-large bid, was at the top of its game after a win at Silverton but will now have to rebound.

Thurston, the Special District 2 champion, hasn’t allowed a point in nearly a month after two wins and a victory by forfeit. The Colts’ losses came at home against second-seeded Wilsonville (38-35) and at top-seeded Summit (48-10) to open the season.

Thurston was fourth and West ninth in the final 5A coaches poll.

(11) Mountain View at (5) South Albany

Records: Mountain View 5-4, 3-2 Intermountain Conference; South Albany 6-2, 6-2 Mid-Willamette

The RedHawks, sixth in the final coaches poll, have the momentum of a two-game winning streak headed into the postseason. Another solid senior class has the program back in the playoffs.

Mountain View was no match for the Intermountain’s top two teams in its last two regular-season games, losing 49-23 to Summit and 40-14 to Bend. The Cougars have no wins against playoff teams.

3A

(12) St. Mary’s at (5) Santiam Christian

Records: St. Mary’s 6-3, 6-3 Special District 3; Santiam Christian 8-1, 6-1 Special District 2

The Eagles, fourth in this week’s coaches poll, will try to bounce back from last week’s last-minute loss at Kennedy, a game in which they showed they can hang with another of the top teams in the state. SC running back Jayden Christy has proven tough to slow down.

St. Mary’s, of Medford, tied for third in Special District 3. The Crusaders’ six wins came against all the teams below them in the standings. They were outscored 110-27 by the other three.

SATURDAY

2A

(13) Monroe at (4) Heppner

Location: Morrow County Fairgrounds

Time: noon

Records: Monroe 5-3, 4-2 Special District 2; Heppner 7-2, 6-0 Special District 4

The Dragons finished the regular season with a win to get in the playoffs. The three teams they lost to have a combined three defeats on the season.

Heppner allowed no more than 12 points in six league games and won two of those by eight points. The Mustangs lost to 3A Warrenton and 1A 8-man Lost River, both playoff teams.