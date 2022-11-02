High school football playoff capsules (Nov. 4-5)

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
OSAA playoff seeds in parentheses
FRIDAY
5A
(13) West Albany at (4) Thurston
Location: Springfield
Records: West Albany 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference; Thurston 7-2, 7-0 Special District 2
An unexpected home loss to McKay (3-6) dropped the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title and potentially a first-round home game to a road trip against a difficult opponent. West, which got into the state bracket with the at-large bid, was at the top of its game after a win at Silverton but will now have to rebound.
People are also reading…
Thurston, the Special District 2 champion, hasn’t allowed a point in nearly a month after two wins and a victory by forfeit. The Colts’ losses came at home against second-seeded Wilsonville (38-35) and at top-seeded Summit (48-10) to open the season.
Thurston was fourth and West ninth in the final 5A coaches poll.
(11) Mountain View at (5) South Albany
Records: Mountain View 5-4, 3-2 Intermountain Conference; South Albany 6-2, 6-2 Mid-Willamette
The RedHawks, sixth in the final coaches poll, have the momentum of a two-game winning streak headed into the postseason. Another solid senior class has the program back in the playoffs.
Mountain View was no match for the Intermountain’s top two teams in its last two regular-season games, losing 49-23 to Summit and 40-14 to Bend. The Cougars have no wins against playoff teams.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
3A
(12) St. Mary’s at (5) Santiam Christian
Records: St. Mary’s 6-3, 6-3 Special District 3; Santiam Christian 8-1, 6-1 Special District 2
The Eagles, fourth in this week’s coaches poll, will try to bounce back from last week’s last-minute loss at Kennedy, a game in which they showed they can hang with another of the top teams in the state. SC running back Jayden Christy has proven tough to slow down.
St. Mary’s, of Medford, tied for third in Special District 3. The Crusaders’ six wins came against all the teams below them in the standings. They were outscored 110-27 by the other three.
SATURDAY
2A
(13) Monroe at (4) Heppner
Location: Morrow County Fairgrounds
Time: noon
Records: Monroe 5-3, 4-2 Special District 2; Heppner 7-2, 6-0 Special District 4
The Dragons finished the regular season with a win to get in the playoffs. The three teams they lost to have a combined three defeats on the season.
Heppner allowed no more than 12 points in six league games and won two of those by eight points. The Mustangs lost to 3A Warrenton and 1A 8-man Lost River, both playoff teams.