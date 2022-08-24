High school football: Large returning corps has Lebanon charged up for season

LEBANON — Troy Walker is excited about what his Lebanon High football team could accomplish this fall, and for good reason.

The Warriors return a majority of their key players off a squad that reached the 5A state playoffs last year. It’s a group that includes 26 seniors and several players off the school’s state runner-up finish in baseball who know how to win.

“We’re very hungry and we’re ready to prove to the rest of the league what Lebanon’s got,” said senior quarterback Andreus "Dre" Smith, a second-year starter.

With so many seniors on the team, there’s a stronger push to make this a big year.

“Of course, junior year you want it. But senior year you really want it,” said Brady Crenshaw, one of those four-year players. “The motivation is bigger. The coaches want it.”

Added senior Colton Vandetta: “Everyone knows there’s one common goal and we come here and we’re ready to work.”

Walker, in his second season as head coach, grew up in Lebanon in the 1980s, a decade in which the football team finished second in the state twice and won eight or more games in eight straight seasons.

“It doesn’t matter what my goals or the kids’ goals … the community goals are we’re a playoff-caliber team every year,” said Walker, whose team was 4-5 overall (4-3 in Mid-Willamette Conference play) with a first-round playoff loss to Canby. “This is a group that’s had a lot of success. I think we’re a playoff-caliber team. That’s what the expectations are from our community, and I think, honestly, that’s what our kids expect.”

The Warriors are bolstered this season with talent and depth on the offensive and defensive lines.

That group includes all-league returners Clayton Eilers, Fabian Gutierrez and Luke Taylor. But it also features another senior, Evan Peters, whom Walker says was Lebanon’s best lineman at a team camp this summer.

Walker says Peters has lost 25 pounds since last season but is big and strong and is a good leader.

With depth on the line, the hope is to have separate offensive and defensive units. Eilers will be among those playing primarily on offense.

“It’s been a long time where I’ve been in a situation where you have this many linemen who are all talented enough to be all be a part of what we’re doing,” Walker said.

Smith liked what he saw from his teammates in their dedication to improve as they worked on their own and with the team.

Individually, he said he’s in a better spot than last year, when he was jumping into a varsity position for the first time.

“I’m way, way ahead of where I was last year mentally. I was really nervous coming into a lot of my games,” Smith said. “I’m reading defenses a lot better and feeling more comfortable.”

Vandetta said the offense has “a more confident feeling” with Smith in his second year knowing what he can do.

Added Eilers: “A lot less pressure since we know him. We’re all really close, so it works out well.”

Smith and four football teammates were on the state runner-up baseball team in the spring. He says the chemistry has transferred from one sport to the next

“We know what it’s like to be in those big moments and play in those big games, and we’re bringing that over to football,” Smith said. “We know what that takes, we know what that feels like, we want that.”

Vandetta is a quiet and confident leader, a smart player and one of the team’s most versatile athletes, Walker said. He’s a wide receiver and defensive back, kick and punt returner and “is doing everything that you want him to do as a coach to be a leader in our program.”

Crenshaw is considered the team’s most impactful player and is the team’s most recruited player by colleges, Walker said. He was a backup to the graduated Brayden Burton at running back last year and will carry the ball again this season. He also plays safety and is a returner.

Walker says junior tight end/offensive linebacker Hayden George, who missed the first half of last season with an arm injury, is one of the team’s best players.

Junior Wyatt Wessel saw time as a tight end and running back on offense last year. He’ll continue in a tight end role while also playing outside linebacker.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Daemun Marshall made “huge strides” at team camp.

Walker had so many players he wanted to mention that you could write a book about them.

“I’m excited when people start talking to me about this because it’s a phenomenal group of kids and dog gone it, they’re pretty talented, too,” he said.