High school football: Johnson, RedHawks taking the physicality to their opponents

Physicality is what South Albany’s football team has prided itself on displaying on the football field.

Whether that’s grinding out rushing yards behind an unrelenting offensive line or winning the line of scrimmage on defense, the RedHawks want their opponents to feel what they’re in for on Friday nights.

That physical play might be most evident on offense with the way South runs the ball right at the opposition.

“That’s kind of our staple, we run people over,” quarterback Kaden Younger said before the season. “We’re going to run it, then we’re going to run it again. Or maybe pass. Most of the time we’re probably going to run it, and teams just have to deal with us hitting them over and over again. Most teams aren’t as physical as us, and I think that’s where we stand out.”

Logan Johnson, a sophomore running back and defensive lineman, is the epitome of that physical style and holding nothing back.

Listed at 6 feet, 205 pounds, he’s turned to when the RedHawks (4-1, 4-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) need a short-yardage gain, in the middle of the field or at the goal line. Defensively, he chases down ball carriers and keeps the pressure on the quarterback, as he did last Friday night against Lebanon passer Dre Smith.

Johnson said he enjoys his roles on the team.

“It’s really fun. I would say I love to hit people,” he said adding that he’s been a player who has sought contact “ever since I started playing Pop Warner, fifth grade.”

Johnson, who competed in Lebanon before his family moved last year, was the RedHawks’ primary rusher against the Warriors. He dished out the contact to the tune of 90 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

South senior Jedidiah Kollaer, who has served as the team’s No. 1 back this fall, said the improvement Johnson has made since last year is “crazy” and that he’s easily the most improved player on the team.

“He’s a big kid, he can run fast, he can hit hard. He does just about everything,” Kollaer said. “He’s a great addition. Whenever we need those tough 2, 3, 4 yards, he’s got it. I’m not worried ever when he’s got the ball.”

Johnson, Kollaer, Maxwell Louber, Anthony Vestal and Sawyer Hallberg run behind a veteran offensive line that includes seniors Jesse Bass, Adam Halberg and Howie Yost and juniors Canaan Caspino, Mitchell Fouse and Hudson Gould.

The RedHawks, averaging more than 31 points a game and ranked ninth in last week’s 5A coaches poll, have also proven to be hard to score on this season.

Current No. 4 Silverton put up 39 on South in the Foxes’ four-point home win on Sept. 23. But outside that contest, South has given up 23 points to its four other league opponents to date.

“Everyone together, it’s like a family,” Johnson said of the defensive success. “We work together amazingly, and I think that’s what’s going to get us super far.”

The RedHawks go into Thursday’s game at No. 10 West Albany (2-2, 2-2) headed toward the state playoffs. The Mid-Willamette Conference gets four automatic berths in the 16-team playoff bracket with the potential to add another based on the final OSAA ranking of the team that finishes fifth.

After West, South plays at Dallas (3-1, 3-1) Oct. 14, has a bye and hosts Corvallis (0-5, 0-5) to close the regular season. The playoffs begin Nov. 4, and the RedHawks are still pursuing where they want to be as a team.

“We’re close. We’ve still got some work to do,” South co-head coach David Younger said. “I’d like to see us be a little more focused offensively and execute at crucial down and distance. Those are some things we can clean up. We feel really good about this group. We’ve got some great leaders and some really, really competitive football players.”