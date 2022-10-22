 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

High school football: Johnson, Bulldogs finish comeback for win at Silverton

  • 0

SILVERTON — West Albany and Silverton have played a string of close, exciting football games at McGinnis Field over the past decade as two of the state’s best 5A teams.

Friday night produced another one.

West’s Camden Johnson blocked two fourth-quarter kicks, including a 25-yard field goal attempt with 9.7 seconds left to preserve a 21-20 Mid-Willamette Conference win for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs, ranked tied for eighth in this week’s 5A coaches poll, scored three times in the third quarter on touchdown runs by Tyler Hart-McNally, Lukas Hews and Marcus Allen to take a 21-14 lead on the third-ranked Foxes.

The teams traded turnovers early in the fourth quarter before Silverton (6-2, 6-1) used a short field after a Hews interception to get in the end zone on a Cohen Mulick 15-yard touchdown catch with 6:45 remaining.

People are also reading…

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has become the latest athlete to buy a major league pickleball team.

On the point-after try, Johnson sprinted off the right side of the West formation and blocked Ben Roythorne’s kick to keep the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2) in the lead.

West then moved the ball to midfield but couldn’t put the game away.

Silverton starting from its own 3 with 4:39 left, drove the length of the field in 16 plays before Foxes running back Jackson Pfeifer was stopped for a 2-yard loss at the West 5.

With time running out, the Foxes’ field goal team rushed onto the field and got in position to make a potential go-ahead kick. But Johnson came off the same edge and again blocked a kick.

The Bulldogs then kneeled to run out the clock and get a win that puts them in good position to make the state playoffs. West is in the bracket with a home win against McKay (2-6, 2-5) next week to close the regular season.

Silverton, which has clinched a playoff spot, plays at Lebanon (3-4, 3-4) next week.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

West Albany 21, Silverton 20

WEST ALBANY;0;0;21;0;—;21

SILVERTON;0;7;7;6;—;20

Second quarter

S: Jackson Pfeifer 3 run (Ben Roythorne kick), 6:10

Third quarter

WA: Tyler Hart-McNally 40 run (kick failed), 10:49

S: Pfeifer 15 run (Roythorne kick), 8:58

WA: Lukas Hews 11 run (Brysen Kachel pass from Hews), 6:52

WA: Marcus Allen 2 run (Allen kick), :27

Fourth quarter

S: Cohen Mulick 16 pass from Sawyer Teeney (kick blocked), 6:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING —West Albany: Allen 15-79, Hart-McNally 5-63, Hews 10-26, Lyon 1-8; Silverton: Pfeifer 14-131, Teeney 11-34, Howard 2-22, Briseno 8-20, Sims 4-5, Kuenzi 1-(minus-5), TEAM 3-(minus-44)

PASSING —West Albany: Hews 13-34-1-110; Silverton: Teeney 20-35-1-206, Pfeifer 1-1-0-0

RECEIVING — West Albany: Lyon 5-45, Kachel 3-33, Hart-McNally 3-15, Houston 1-9, Allen 1-8; Silverton: Waples 6-62, Howard 7-55, Mulick 3-34, Kuenzi 1-25, Mucken 1-17, Alba 1-2, Pfeifer 1-1, Teeney 1-0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter for Mid-Valley Media. He's a track and field nut who enjoys various outdoor activities.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News