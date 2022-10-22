High school football: Johnson, Bulldogs finish comeback for win at Silverton

SILVERTON — West Albany and Silverton have played a string of close, exciting football games at McGinnis Field over the past decade as two of the state’s best 5A teams.

Friday night produced another one.

West’s Camden Johnson blocked two fourth-quarter kicks, including a 25-yard field goal attempt with 9.7 seconds left to preserve a 21-20 Mid-Willamette Conference win for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs, ranked tied for eighth in this week’s 5A coaches poll, scored three times in the third quarter on touchdown runs by Tyler Hart-McNally, Lukas Hews and Marcus Allen to take a 21-14 lead on the third-ranked Foxes.

The teams traded turnovers early in the fourth quarter before Silverton (6-2, 6-1) used a short field after a Hews interception to get in the end zone on a Cohen Mulick 15-yard touchdown catch with 6:45 remaining.

On the point-after try, Johnson sprinted off the right side of the West formation and blocked Ben Roythorne’s kick to keep the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2) in the lead.

West then moved the ball to midfield but couldn’t put the game away.

Silverton starting from its own 3 with 4:39 left, drove the length of the field in 16 plays before Foxes running back Jackson Pfeifer was stopped for a 2-yard loss at the West 5.

With time running out, the Foxes’ field goal team rushed onto the field and got in position to make a potential go-ahead kick. But Johnson came off the same edge and again blocked a kick.

The Bulldogs then kneeled to run out the clock and get a win that puts them in good position to make the state playoffs. West is in the bracket with a home win against McKay (2-6, 2-5) next week to close the regular season.

Silverton, which has clinched a playoff spot, plays at Lebanon (3-4, 3-4) next week.