High school football: Early deficit too much for Sweet Home in loss at Junction City

JUNCTION CITY — There was plenty of fight in the Sweet Home Huskies on Friday night.

The problem was the 20-point lead the Huskies saw Junction City take in the first six-plus minutes of the game, as the Tigers’ Brett McKee played the role of lawnmower while plowing down the field with the ball with little resistance.

From there, Sweet Home traded touchdowns with the home team but could never make up the deficit, falling 59-34 in a 4A Special District 3 football game at Bill Peden Field.

Huskies coach Ryan Adams took responsibility for the early hole, saying he hadn’t prepared his team well enough.

“But once we settled down and took a deep breath, did what we practiced all week, then it’s a dog fight,” Adams said. “That’s kind of what we expected coming in. We knew they were going to be tough to stop and we knew they were going to have a hard time stopping us. Credit to them for starting the game off better than we did.”

McKee, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back, finished with 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He had 101 yards on his first 12 attempts, which came in the initial six minutes of the contest.

Sweet Home (2-4, 1-3), primarily a passing team, put up some big numbers once it found its offense.

Brady Nichols caught six passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yarder from Heath Nichol midway through the second quarter.

Nichol was 19-of-36 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 60 yards and two scores.

“We were just keeping our calm, playing the game we know how to play,” Nichol said of the offensive success. "We love throwing the ball. We’re a spread team, for sure.”

Sweet Home made defensive adjustments but struggled to slow down Junction City. The Tigers rushed for 331 yards.

Junction City (4-2, 2-1) only had to drive 55 and 27 yards on its first two drives after recovering an onside kick and later forcing Sweet Home to a three-and-out deep in its own territory. The third score came after an interception at the Huskies’ 28.

But Sweet Home came back with a drive that included a 36-yard Nichols catch and Nichol’s 25-yard touchdown run. The Huskies answered the Tigers’ next score with Nichols’ 76-yarder, with Nichol just getting the ball away as defenders made contact with the quarterback.

Junction City scored right before halftime to make it 35-14.

Sweet Home drove for a score, a Nichols 5-yard run, to open the second half. But the Tigers responded with Kaleb Burnett’s 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. And the back-and-forth continued.

“The biggest philosophy is just get the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” Adams said. “Brady, an all-state receiver last year, he’s showing why. We’ve got weapons all over the place, so it’s just trying different ways to get the ball in their hands.”

Nichols would catch a 15-yard touchdown pass and Kaden Zajic made a leaping 20-yard grab in the end zone from Nichol to complete the Huskies’ scoring. Zajic had five catches for 43 yards.

“We just stayed disciplined and didn’t give up,” Nichols said. “We don’t give up. We can get killed and we’re still going to go. There’s no point in practicing five days a week just to not do anything on the field.”

The Huskies host Ashland in a nonleague game next week then finish league play at Stayton and at home against Philomath.