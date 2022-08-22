High school football: Determined South Albany squad heads into season with big goals

“Last year we had something to prove, but this year we have something to finish.”

Maxwell Louber and the South Albany High football team head into this fall coming off the program’s first state playoff appearance in four years. With six wins last year, the RedHawks got two more than they had the previous three seasons combined.

Louber, a senior fullback and inside linebacker, is one of six returning all-Mid-Willamette Conference players on the roster. The team worked hard in the offseason, motivated to improve on a first-round postseason exit.

Junior wide receiver and cornerback DeShawn Gilliam got his first taste of varsity football last fall and is now a team leader.

He said there are positive steps being made to create a new culture and a “new South Albany.”

“It’s pretty crazy how you had kids from JV last year stepping up and becoming varsity leaders and absolutely crushing our scout defense. It’s surreal, honestly,” Gilliam said. “Everyone’s starting to buy into our football program and starting to become better and step up to the varsity level.”

Louber and fellow senior Kaden Younger, a three-year starter at quarterback, have both grown up around the RedHawks’ program. Their fathers, Jeff Louber and David Younger, are the team’s co-head coaches and both previously served as solo leaders of the program.

Kaden Younger has developed into more of a vocal leadership role, having watched the program’s leaders throughout the years and then as a young varsity player taking direction from older teammates.

“So I feel like I’ve got a lot of experience and a lot to live up to,” he said. “I think that if I show everyone how to get stuff done and they follow me, now I’ve kind of earned my right to speak.”

Coach Louber credits Kaden Younger for the improvement he’s made in accuracy, arm strength and being a dual threat at his position.

Maxwell Louber is a four-year starter at inside linebacker whose added size and strength have helped him become a better defender. At fullback, he was a valuable piece in South’s run game last fall.

“We figured out last year how to play that position well and not just how to run the ball but how to block out of that position as well,” coach Louber said.

Gilliam is praised by coach Louber for having “great hands and great vision, runs good routes and is incredibly comfortable.”

Senior Howard Yost is entering his third year as a full-time starter on the offensive line and plays on the defensive side as well. He also started a few games as a freshman.

“He brings a big amount of knowledge. There aren’t a whole lot of kids out there who have four years of experience playing varsity football, and it’s a pretty special thing,” coach Louber said.

Senior Jesse Bass is another returner on both sides.

The RedHawks also have senior Adam Halberg and juniors Canaan Caspino and Hudson Gould, who gained experience as linemen at the junior varsity level last fall.

“I think our line has really worked hard in the weight room and became real stewards of the game,” coach Louber said. “They’re who we honor every single practice and every training that we do because we’re only going to be as good as they are.”

Behind that line, Jedidiah “Diah” Kollaer is expected to be the team’s primary ball carrier, replacing graduated senior Tyler Seiber. Seiber was a first team all-conference selection at running back, linebacker and kick returner, in addition to being an all-state selection and the Mid-Willamette’s co-defensive player of the year.

Kollaer played outside linebacker last year and will likely move to safety.

“He brings toughness and an attitude that he doesn’t back down. He’s one of our best leaders out there,” coach Louber said.

Kaden Younger added: “When I see him in the huddle and I can tell he’s hurting a little bit and see him push through it, it motivates me.”

Running back/outside linebacker Anthony Vestal transferred from West Albany and is expected to be a contributor on both sides of the ball.

A veteran offensive line and Maxwell Louber at fullback opened a lot of holes for Seiber, Kollaer and others on the way to the 2021 playoffs, and the RedHawks try to replicate that again.

“That’s kind of our staple, we run people over. We’re going to run it, then we’re going to run it again. Or maybe pass. Most of the time we’re probably going to run it, and teams just have to deal with us hitting them over and over again,” Kaden Younger said. “Most teams aren’t as physical as us, and I think that’s where we stand out.”

South opens its eight-game regular season Sept. 2 at home against Central.

The players have put in the offseason work and are determined to make a deep postseason run.

“We have a lot of returners that feel like last year we didn’t reach our potential. This year they’re looking forward to actually reaching the potential and the goals that they’ve set,” coach Louber said. “I think if they continue to bring the leadership that they have during the summer that we’re going to be successful.”