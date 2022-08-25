High school football: Crescent Valley looks to improve with help of multi-sport athletes

A group of talented skill players and some athletes who have experienced success in other sports have Crescent Valley High football hopeful for some improved results this fall.

Junior quarterback Rocco McClave enters his second season as a varsity starter surrounded by teammates such as Luey Campos, Gabe Lareau, Walker Still and Adam Temesgen.

Campos and Still were starters on CV’s state title-winning baseball team last spring. Lareau competed last year on the Raiders’ wrestling squad, which has made a habit of collecting blue trophies at the state tournament. Temesgen, playing football for the first time, is a first team all-league selection in basketball who helped the school advance to the state quarterfinals.

Rocco McClave also played on the basketball team.

Seniors Still and Temesgen and Campos, a junior, are wide receivers, while Lareau, a senior, is a tight end. All four will play in the defensive backfield.

“I’m really fond of these multiple-sport athletes because they can adapt and compete,” said CV coach Andrew McClave, Rocco’s father. “The confidence of having a great baseball season carries right into football.”

The coach said the same goes for basketball, adding that multi-sport athletes are generally easy to coach and are used to being pushed.

Lareau said the school’s widespread athletic success across many sports has school year has a ripple effect.

“Definitely builds us up, makes us want to be better,” he said.

Rocco McClave is excited about the addition of Temesgen, whom McClave says is part of the team’s strengths: lots of athletes at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary.

“Just straight competitiveness,” McClave said. He’s the most athletic player on the team, really. You’ve seen him in basketball. He’s going to help us a lot this year.”

The junior McClave has done his part to get ready for the season as the Raiders try to improve on last year’s 1-8 overall record (0-7 in Mid-Willamette Conference play).

He says his best skill as a quarterback is his accuracy But, he added, he wasn’t physically ready, just not strong enough, for varsity football last fall as a sophomore. He worked on getting stronger as well as adding speed to help make himself a better dual-threat option.

Coach McClave said his son is in better shape as he gets ready to again lead the Raiders’ offense.

“He’s got a good, accurate arm and he’s put in a lot of work in the offseason,” the coach said.

Snapping to Rocco McClave is senior Fletcher Dale. Dale will provide some stability up front in setting the blocking schemes as a second-year starter at center.

What’s going to make for a successful season, Rocco McClave said, is execution, hard work and being mentally strong when adversity strikes.

“I think we’re just taking last year as motivation. It was tough. We want to do better than that,” he said. Lareau added that success will mean “winning more games than last year.”

The Raiders open their regular season Sept. 2 with a nonleague home game against Willamette. They jump into the Mid-Willamette schedule the following Friday at home against South Albany.

Year two

CV struggled to be competitive at times in Andrew McClave’s first year as a varsity head coach. McClave has coached NCAA Division I football and in the NFL, but his late start at CV last year (taking over in June 2021) was a hurdle.

He admits that it was a stressful time. Among the players, he only knew his son and a few other players when he took over the program.

Coach McClave said he spent a lot of time in the offseason thinking about the upcoming season and that he feels much more prepared the second time around. In addition, there are more players in the program now and more time was spent in the weight room this summer in an effort to help the Raiders get back on their feet.

“I feel good about the commitment level with all this group and not just a few kids,” he said. “I think the kids are going to have a better shot because of the staff I have and my vision for it.”