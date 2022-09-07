High school football capsules (Sept. 8-9)

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

North Marion at Scio

Records: North Marion 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1; Scio 1-0, 0-0 3A SD2

Scio got its season off to a good start, avenging three straight losses to Rainier over the past four seasons to beat the Columbians 38-14 on the road.

North Marion, a 4A school playing 3A football, defeated visiting Harrisburg 26-21 on a touchdown with seven seconds left. The Huskies are on their fifth head coach in the last six seasons.

FRIDAY

(6) West Albany at (9) Lebanon

Records: West Albany, 1-0, 1-0 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Lebanon 1-0, 1-0 MWC

It’s an early showdown between two of the teams expected to be near the top of the Mid-Willamette.

Last week, West Albany gave up an early score at Corvallis but rolled to a 40-13 win. Lebanon struggled to slow down McKay but came away with a 41-39 road victory.

South Albany at Crescent Valley

Records: South Albany 1-0, 1-0 Mid-Willamette; Crescent Valley 0-1, 0-0 MWC

The RedHawks’ defense stood up tall in a 17-7 win against visiting Central in the opener. South will try not to look past CV, which suffered a heartbreaker in its opener, falling 27-26 at home to Willamette.

Central at Corvallis

Records: Central 0-1, 0-1 Mid-Willamette; Corvallis 0-1, 0-1 MWC

Two teams looking to avoid a 0-2 start while chasing a top-four spot in the Mid-Willamette and a state playoff berth meet at Bob Holt Stadium.

Corvallis got its offense going early against West Albany in last week’s opener but couldn’t sustain it. Central couldn’t do much against South Albany’s defense.

Philomath at Putnam

Location: Milwaukie

Records: Philomath 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Putnam 1-0, 0-0 5A Special District 1

After last week’s 24-7 home loss to Crook County, the Warriors will look for their first win in a return to 4A football this fall. Putnam, which went 4-5 last year, beat crosstown rival Milwaukie 28-7 in their opener.

Sweet Home at Molalla

Records: Sweet Home 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Molalla 0-1, 0-0 4A SD2

The Huskies had a win escape them after last week’s 26-20 overtime home loss to Madras. Molalla, which fell 36-8 at Stayton, hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

Creswell at (9) Santiam Christian

Records: Creswell 1-0, 0-0 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Santiam Christian 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2

The Eagles blitzed California’s Paradise High 40-7 last Saturday in Phoenix and play one more nonleague game before hosting Salem Academy next Friday.

Creswell, a 3A school returning to 3A football after four years in 2A, handled the Jefferson Lions, 47-7.

Harrisburg at Corbett

Records: Harrisburg 0-1, 0-0 Mountain Valley; Corbett 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1

In their return to a 3A league schedule after playing independent last fall, the Eagles were competitive in a five-point loss at North Marion. Creswell, which lost 56-0 at home to La Pine last week, has two wins each of the past two seasons.

Rainier at Jefferson

Records: Rainier 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1; Jefferson 0-1, 0-0 3A SD2

After reaching the 2A state quarterfinals in 2021, the Lions lost their opener in a return to 3A, 47-7 at home to Creswell. Rainier, which lost 38-14 at home to Scio, has reached at least the state quarterfinal round the last five years that a bracket has been contested.

Central Linn at North Douglas/Yoncalla

Location: North Douglas HS, Drain

Records: Central Linn 0-1, 0-0 2A Special District 2; North Douglas/Yoncalla 0-1, 0-0 2A SD3

The Cobras couldn’t get any traction in their opener, falling 27-6 at home to Nestucca. North Douglas/Yoncalla, a co-op of two 1A schools playing 2A football, lost 27-8 at Taft last week.

Rogue River at Monroe

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Records: Rogue River 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Monroe 0-1, 0-0 2A SD2

The Dragons lost a difficult season opener, 42-14 at Oakland. Rogue River, which has one winning record (2017) since 2009, won 24-22 at Waldport last week.

Alsea at Bonanza

Records: Alsea 0-1, 0-0 1A 8-man Special District 1 North; Bonanza 1-0, 0-0 1A 8-man SD1 South

After a 50-6 loss to Sherman/Condon in Dufur, the Wolverines make a 500-mile round trip for a nonleague game in the southern part of the state. Bonanza, which has finished above .500 in four of the last five years, defeated Tulelake (California) 20-14 at home in its opener.

