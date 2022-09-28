High school football capsules (Sept. 29-30)

All games scheduled for 7 p.m.

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

Corvallis at (4) Silverton

Records: Corvallis 0-4, 0-4 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Silverton 3-1, 3-0 MWC

A Spartans team that’s struggled to slow opponents down faces maybe its biggest challenge yet.

Silverton has scored 119 points in three Mid-Willamette games but is also giving up an average of 33 per conference contest. Corvallis has averaged 33 in its last two, losses to Crescent Valley and Lebanon.

Scio at (3) Kennedy

Location: Mount Angel

Records: Scio 3-1, 1-1 3A Special District 2; Kennedy 4-0, 2-0 SD2

The Loggers got back on track with a 40-21 win at Salem Academy. Now they’ll try to provide resistance to a well-oiled machine.

Kennedy, a 2A school playing at the 3A level this fall in order to continue in 11-man football, is coming off a 21-0 win at No. 6 Dayton and has allowed eight points all season. The Trojans were the 2021 2A state runners-up.

Central Linn at Regis

Location: Stayton

Records: Central Linn 0-4, 0-2 2A Special District 2; Regis 3-1, 1-1 2A Tri-River Conference

The Cobras couldn’t find the key to scoring last week in a 29-0 defeat at Waldport.

They step out of league play to take on Regis, which took its first loss of the season last Friday, 50-48 at Colton. That followed the Rams’ home shutouts of Grant Union and Gervais.

FRIDAY

Lebanon at (9) South Albany

Records: Lebanon 2-2, 2-2 Mid-Willamette; South Albany 3-1, 3-1 MWC

Lebanon outlasted Corvallis last week behind a combined 315 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Darius Freeman and Wyatt Wessel.

The Warriors face a South Albany squad bent on getting the win after falling just short at Silverton. South held Foxes star Jackson Pfeifer to 60 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

McKay at Crescent Valley

Records: McKay 0-4, 0-3 Mid-Willamette; Crescent Valley 1-3, 1-2 MWC

The Raiders look for their second win against another team that’s had a hard time on defense.

McKay lost 45-7 last week to a Nevada team after giving up 114 points in three league games.

(10) West Albany at Central

Location: Independence

Records: West Albany 2-1, 2-1 Mid-Willamette; Central 2-2, 2-2 MWC

After falling to Dallas last week, the Bulldogs will try to avoid a rare two-game conference losing streak against an opponent that has been tough to get past.

Central’s losses are to No. 9 South Albany (17-7) and No. 4 Silverton (40-35).

Stayton at Philomath

Records: Stayton 2-2, 1-1 4A Special District 3; Philomath 1-3, 1-1 SD3

After last week’s 40-26 loss at Junction City, it appears the Warriors would need a win to keep their state playoff hopes alive. Ranked teams Cascade (9) and Marist Catholic (5) are next.

Former West Albany coach Randy Nyquist is in his sixth year leading Stayton, which has a 35-33 win at Junction City and a 35-7 home loss to Marist the past two weeks.

Sweet Home at (5) Marist Catholic

Location: Eugene

Records: Sweet Home 2-2, 1-1 4A Special District 3; Marist Catholic 3-1, 1-0 SD3

The Huskies kept Cottage Grove scoreless on the season and now try to avoid a third competitive loss. Marist’s only loss is 42-7 at No. 1 Mazama in Klamath Falls.

Harrisburg at (8) La Pine

Records: Harrisburg 1-3, 0-2 3A Mountain Valley Conference; La Pine 3-1, 2-0 MVC

The Eagles get another playoff-level opponent after a 47-7 defeat at Siuslaw in Florence. La Pine has a 28-14 win against Siuslaw in Redmond and a 26-14 win at Sisters in its last two contests.

Jefferson at (5) Santiam Christian

Records: Jefferson 0-4, 0-2 3A Special District 2; Santiam Christian 4-0, 2-0 SD2

Jefferson, which lost one its best players off the 2021 state quarterfinal team to a transfer to South Salem in Zach Wusstig, is coming off a 61-6 loss to Newport.

SC looks well on its way to a potential deep playoff run after last Saturday’s 34-15 win at Amity.

Toledo at Monroe

Records: Toledo 2-1, 1-0 2A Special District 2; Monroe 3-1, 2-0 SD2

Dragons coach Bill Crowson said before last week’s 58-6 win at Oakridge that his team has gotten better since a 42-14 season-opening loss at Oakland.

Toledo, which has wins against Oakridge (52-14) and Gaston (40-20), could challenge Monroe’s three-game winning streak.

Mohawk at Alsea

Records: Mohawk 2-2, 0-0 1A 8-man Special District 2 North; Alsea 1-2, 0-0 SD2N

The Wolverines come off a bye to play their league opener. Mohawk nearly doubled its combined point total from the first three games of the season with last week’s 67-6 home win against Prospect Charter/Butte Falls.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa