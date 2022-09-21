 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football capsules (Sept. 22-23)

Caden McGowan, Rocco McClave

Caden McGowan (44) of Corvallis flips onto his head after a tackle by Crescent Valley's Rocco McClave (5) during last Friday's CV win. This week, Crescent Valley plays at Central on Thursday and Corvallis hosts Lebanon on Friday.

 Logan Hannigan-Downs, Mid-Valley Media

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

Crescent Valley at Central

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Independence

Records: Crescent Valley 1-2, 1-1 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Central 1-2, 1-2 MWC

Rocco McClave, Luey Campos and the Raiders ended a 10-game losing streak dating to September 2021 with last week’s home win against rival Corvallis, and now they get another tough one.

Central had four plays at the Silverton 10-yard line at the end of the game last Friday but fell short, 40-35. A week earlier, the Panthers beat Corvallis 45-0.

FRIDAY

Lebanon at Corvallis

Records: Lebanon 1-2, 1-2 Mid-Willamette; Corvallis 0-3, 0-3 MWC

Two teams looking for some traction meet at Bob Holt Stadium.

Lebanon played a close game (22-16) with West Albany two weeks ago but couldn’t keep up with Dallas in a 41-12 defeat. Corvallis found some offense last week but is giving up 39 points a game.

(9) South Albany at (5) Silverton

Records: South Albany 3-0, 3-0 Mid-Willamette; Silverton 2-1, 2-0 MWC

The RedHawks get their chance at revenge after last year’s 14-2 loss, one in which they had the eventual state champions within reach but couldn’t finish the deal.

Silverton lost a lot to graduation and has allowed 64 points in two league games. South has given up 23 in three contests.

Dallas at (3) West Albany

Records: Dallas 2-1, 2-1 Mid-Willamette; West Albany 2-0, 2-0 MWC

The Bulldogs come off a bye and look to keep their early season momentum going. Dallas opened with a 40-29 loss to Silverton but came back with wins against McKay (34-21) and Lebanon (41-12).

Philomath at Junction City

Records: Philomath 1-2, 1-0 4A Special District 3; Junction City 2-1, 0-1 SD3

The Warriors kept Cottage Grove scoreless on the season with a 42-0 victory and now get what looks to be a playoff-level opponent.

Junction City beat the Crook County team (43-36) that Philomath lost 24-7 in the season opener. Then the Tigers went back and forth with Stayton last week in a 35-33 loss.

Cottage Grove at Sweet Home

Records: Cottage Grove 0-3, 0-1 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 1-2, 0-1 SD3

The Huskies proved they have a shot at the postseason in last week’s 22-13 loss at current No. 9 Cascade. They get a struggling Lions squad this week before playing at No. 5 Marist Catholic next Friday.

Harrisburg at Siuslaw

Location: Florence

Records: Harrisburg 1-2, 0-1 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Siuslaw 1-2, 0-1 MVC

The Eagles showed they’ve taken a big step forward, even in defeat in last week’s 20-14 loss to undefeated Pleasant Hill. Siuslaw beat still-winless Newport 44-7 in the opener before falling to No. 5 Kennedy (24-0) and No. 10 La Pine (28-24).

Scio at Salem Academy

Records: Scio 2-1, 0-1 3A Special District 2; Salem Academy 1-2, 0-1 SD2

The Loggers will try to rebound after struggling to slow down Amity last week, losing 35-18 in the league opener. Salem Academy has 30 combined points on the season after last week’s 42-0 loss to Santiam Christian.

Newport at Jefferson

Records: Newport 0-3, 0-1 3A Special District 2; Jefferson 0-3, 0-1 SD2

The Lions are struggling on offense, sitting on 23 points for the season after last week’s 64-0 defeat to No. 5 Kennedy. But Newport gives up scores in bunches, having allowed 141 points in three contests.

Central Linn at Waldport

Records: Central Linn 0-3, 0-1 2A Special District 2; Waldport 1-2, 0-1 SD2

The Cobras, who have been competitive this fall, couldn’t keep up with Lowell in last week’s 40-16 defeat. Waldport had a tight loss to Rogue River and a 16-point win against Reedsport before falling 48-0 to Monroe.

Monroe at Oakridge

Records: Monroe 2-1, 1-0 2A Special District 2; Oakridge 0-2, 0-1 SD2

Nate Young and the Dragons appear to have the offense rolling, with 100 combined points in the past two games. Oakridge, which has losses to Vernonia (30-6) and Toledo (52-14), had its Sept. 9 game against Illinois Valley canceled.

SATURDAY

(6) Santiam Christian at Amity

Time: 1 p.m.

Records: Santiam Christian 3-0, 1-0 3A Special District 2; Amity 1-2, 1-0 SD2

The Eagles have yet to be challenged, outscoring their opponents 122-7 so far. After losses to two teams currently with winning records in No. 7 Warrenton (20-13) and Yamhill-Carlton (26-12), Amity got its first win last week against Scio (35-18).

After last week's 22-20 nonleague home win against Crosspoint Christian, Alsea is on a bye this week. The Wolverines (1-2) open 1A 8-man Special District 1 North play next Friday at home against Mohawk.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

