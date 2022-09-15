High school football capsules (Sept. 16)

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

Corvallis at Crescent Valley

Records: Corvallis 0-2, 0-2 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Crescent Valley 0-2, 0-1 MWC

The 50th game between the crosstown rivals pits two teams looking for their first win of the season.

Crescent Valley has come the closer of the two, falling by one point at home to Willamette in the Raiders’ opener. Both had trouble last week at home, with CV falling 42-8 against South Albany and Corvallis getting shut out 45-0 versus Central.

Corvallis leads the all-time series 32-17. The Spartans have won two straight (28-6 in 2019 and 40-15 in 2021) after the Raiders won four in a row and six of seven.

Dallas at Lebanon

Records: Dallas 1-1, 1-1 Mid-Willamette; Lebanon 1-1, 1-1 MWC

Minus some key players last week, the Warriors went to the wire with West Albany in a 22-16 home loss. Dre Smith has found his groove as Lebanon’s second-year quarterback.

Dallas looks like a potential state playoff team after a competitive game with Silverton (40-29 loss) and a 34-21 win against McKay. The Dragons go to West Albany next week.

McKay at (9) South Albany

Records: McKay 0-2, 0-2 Mid-Willamette; (9) South Albany 2-0, 2-0 MWC

Having allowed 15 points combined in their first two games, the RedHawks look to take another step toward a repeat state playoff appearance. The schedule gets much tougher ahead, with Silverton, Lebanon and West Albany in consecutive weeks.

McKay is now a full-fledged 5A member after spending the last four years playing 5A football (2018 and 2019 in the Mid-Willamette) while 6A in all other sports. The Royal Scots, also seeking a second straight playoff berth, are 0-2 despite scoring 60 combined points (outscored 75-60) in defeats to Lebanon and Dallas.

Cottage Grove at Philomath

Records: Cottage Grove 0-2, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Philomath 0-2, 0-0 SD3

The Warriors begin the chase for one of three automatic state playoff spots in their seven-team special district. They open against a Lions squad that’s been outscored 62-0 in games against 3A foes Pleasant Hill and Elmira.

Sweet Home at (6) Cascade

Location: Turner

Records: Sweet Home 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Cascade 1-1, 0-0 SD3

After a 49-14 win at Molalla, the Huskies get a ranked opponent in the league opener. Cascade lost 34-26 to No. 9 Baker before defeating former No. 6 Marshfield 30-6, both at home.

Pleasant Hill at Harrisburg

Records: Pleasant Hill 2-0, 0-0 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Harrisburg 1-1, 0-0 Mountain Valley

The Eagles found some momentum with a 47-0 win at Corbett last week. Pleasant Hill beat visiting Salem Academy 25-10.

Salem Academy at (6) Santiam Christian

Records: Salem Academy 1-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Santiam Christian 2-0, 0-0 SD2

The Eagles are rolling after outscoring two opponents 80-7. Salem Academy, a 2A school playing 3A football, defeated Life Christian (Washington) 20-0 in the season opener before last week’s loss to Pleasant Hill.

Amity at (7-tie) Scio

Records: Amity 0-2, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Scio 2-0, 0-0 SD2

The Loggers have chopped down two opponents with 88 combined points. Amity has competitive losses to Warrenton (20-13) and Yamhill-Carlton (26-13).

Jefferson at (4) Kennedy

Location: Mount Angel

Records: Jefferson 0-2, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Kennedy 2-0, 0-0 SD2

A Lions team looking to get on track after being scored 95-23 faces a tough one to open league play. Kennedy, a 2A school playing 3A football, had no problems with Stanfield (52-8) and Siuslaw (24-0).

(9) Lowell at Central Linn

Records: Lowell 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Central Linn 0-2, 0-0 SD2

The Cobras made North Douglas/Yoncalla work for a 20-12 home win last week. Lowell has 105 points after wins against Gervais (56-28) and Glide (49-6).

Waldport at Monroe

Records: Waldport 1-1, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Monroe 1-1, 0-0 SD2

The Dragons found their offense in last week’s 52-32 home win against Rogue River. Waldport, a 24-8 winner at Reedsport, was a combined 12-3-1 the last two years after one winning season (2005) in the previous 24 seasons.

Crosspoint Christian at Alsea

Time: 3:30 p.m. Friday

Records: Crosspoint Christian 0-1, 0-0 1A 8-man Special District 1 South; Alsea 0-2, 0-0 SD1 North

Alsea, outscored 88-12 so far, gets a visiting from a Klamath Falls school. Crosspoint, which lost 62-30 at Perrydale last week, opened in 2020 after a merger between Hosanna Christian and Triad.

West Albany, ranked fourth in this week’s 5A coaches poll, is on a bye after last week’s 22-16 win at Lebanon. The Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 MWC) host Dallas next Friday.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa