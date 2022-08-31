High school football capsules (Sept. 1)

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

(9) Alsea vs. Sherman/Condon

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Dufur High School

2021 records: Alsea 6-2, 5-1 1A Special District 3 (6-player); Sherman/Condon 1-6, 1-5 1A Special District 2 West (8-player)

Alsea will play an 8-man schedule under third-year head coach Tim France after playing 6-man football last fall. The Wolverines are working on two straight winning seasons for the first time since 2001, when the program had four in a row (and six straight in that stretch) under current assistant coach Laric Cook.

Sherman/Condon had 11 winning seasons in 12 years before last year’s backstep.

FRIDAY

(4) West Albany at Corvallis

2021 records: West Albany 10-2, 6-1 5A Special District 3; Corvallis 3-6, 2-5 SD3

West Albany hasn’t had a losing 5A record in its 11 years in the classification.

It doesn’t appear as that will change this fall.

Corvallis is looking for its first winning record in a full season since 2011. A Spartans team with sophomores at several key spots will try to build some early season momentum.

Both teams will be introducing a first-time varsity starter at quarterback. West will have Lukas Hews or Roman Sardar, while Corvallis goes with sophomore Axel Prechel.

Lebanon at McKay

Location: Salem

2021 records: Lebanon 4-6, 4-3 5A Special District 3; McKay 4-6, 3-4 5A Special District 2

The Warriors have strength up front with five returning starters on the offensive line, a second-year starting quarterback in Dre Smith and some talented skill-position players in Brady Crenshaw and Colton Vandetta.

Lebanon takes on a McKay team that believes it has a big year ahead after ending 2021 in the state playoffs, like the Warriors. Junior QB Kyrin Fuimaono led 5A with 21 passing touchdowns and was second in passing yards (2,174) last year.

Central at South Albany

2021 records: Central 2-7, 1-6 5A Special District 3; South Albany 6-4, 4-3 SD3

The RedHawks, with sights set on improving on last year’s state playoff berth, get a good measuring stick game out of the chute.

South has a three-year starting QB in Kaden Younger and guys who can make plays in Diah Kollaer, DeShawn Gilliam, Maxwell Louber and newcomer Anthony Vestal.

Central has a second-year starting quarterback in Chase Nelson, a second-team all-conference pick in 2021, and speedy running back Kohler Hernandez.

Willamette at Crescent Valley

2021 records: Willamette 2-7, 1-6 5A Special District 4; Crescent Valley 1-8, 0-7 5A Special District 3

The Raiders have a chance to get off to a good start against an opponent that’s struggled in recent years.

CV will depend on quarterback Rocco McClave to make plays and get the ball to receivers Luey Campos, Adam Temesgen and Walker Still and tight end Gabe Lareau.

Willamette hasn’t had a winning record in a full season 2011, when the Wolverines went 5-4 under current Jefferson Lions athletic director Dan Fritz.

Crook County at Philomath

2021 records: Crook County 2-7, 1-4 4A Special District 2; Philomath 6-4, 3-2 3A Special District 1 West

The Warriors jump back into 4A football after two seasons in the 3A classification, including a playoff appearance last fall.

Crook County, of Prineville, is looking for its first winning season since 2015.

The Cowboys spent the past four seasons as a 5A school competing in 4A football. Crook County is now a full-fledged 4A school.

Madras at Sweet Home

2021 records: Madras 4-5, 3-2 4A Special District 2; Sweet Home 3-6, 1-3 4A Special District 3

Second-year Huskies coach Ryan Adams looks to lead his program to a winning record for the first time since 2018. Having a second-year starting quarterback like Heath Nichol, an East Linn Christian standout, can’t hurt.

Madras, which made the state playoffs last year, is led by Cael White, its leading receiver and a playmaker in the defensive backfield.

Scio at (10) Rainier

Time: 5 p.m.

2021 records: Scio 4-5, 2-3 3A Special District 1 West; Rainier 10-2, 5-0 3A Special District 1 East

Scio will try to get back on track after three straight non-winning seasons and get back to the state playoffs for the first time since 2019 after missing out last year. (No OSAA postseason was held in the 2020-21 school year.)

Rainier, which won 36-8 at Scio in 2021, went on to make the state quarterfinals. Prior to 2020, the two programs played five regular-season games in six years, with Scio winning in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and Rainier in 2018 and 2019.

Harrisburg at North Marion

Location: Aurora

2021 records: Harrisburg 1-7 3A independent; North Marion 0-8, 0-5, 4A Special District 2

The Eagles will play in the Mountain Valley Conference after playing a 3A independent schedule last year. Second-year coach Chase Beach will try to get the program back to winning ways after four combined wins the last three seasons.

North Marion, a 4A school, will play 3A football this fall. Second-year coach Michael Bicknell is the Huskies’ fifth head coach in the last six seasons.

Creswell at Jefferson

2021 records: Creswell 5-4, 3-3 2A Special District 3; Jefferson 7-4, 4-2 SD3

The Lions have a new head coach in Jacob Karnes after collecting their first state playoff win since 1965 last fall. Karnes was offensive coordinator under previous coach Kaleb Gilgan in 2021.

Jefferson has moved to the 3A classification, where it joins Santiam Christian and Scio in Special District 2.

Creswell is a 3A school playing 2A football for a fifth straight year. The Bulldogs’ winning mark last year was the first since 2011.

(9) Monroe at (2) Oakland

2021 records: Monroe 6-4, 4-3 2A Special District 3; Oakland 6-4, 5-1 SD3

Bill Crowson led the Dragons to a fifth straight winning record last season and eighth in his 12 years as head coach. Monroe will try to keep that momentum going as 2A football goes from 11 players on the field to nine.

In the season opener, the Dragons take on a former league opponent in Oakland, which defeated Monroe 34-0 last year.

Nestucca at Central Linn

2021 records: Nestucca 5-3, 2-2 2A Special District 1; Central Linn 1-7, 1-5 2A Special District 3

First-year head coach Ryan Palmer will try to help the Cobras to their first winning season since 2018. The program has one varsity win each of the past three seasons.

Central Linn lost 38-34 at Nestucca to open the 2021 season. The Bobcats reached the state playoffs.

SATURDAY

(9) Santiam Christian vs. Paradise (Calif.)

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Phoenix High School

2021 records: Santiam Christian 5-5, 2-3 3A Special District 2 North; Paradise 9-2, 5-0 Sacramento Valley/Northern Section Division III

Last year, Santiam Christian had its first non-winning overall record for the first time since 1997. Justin Carley is SC’s first-year head coach.

The Eagles head 220 miles south for their opener. Paradise, located just north of Sacramento, Calif., travels just a few miles more for the neutral-site game.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa