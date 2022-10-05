High school football capsules (Oct. 6-7)

All games scheduled for 7 p.m.

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

(8-tie) South Albany at West Albany

Records: South Albany 4-1, 4-1 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; West Albany 2-2, 2-2 MWC

This looks like the best chance South has had to beat West in a long time.

The RedHawks are well on their way to claiming one of the Mid-Willamette’s four automatic 5A state playoff berths. The Bulldogs, who have consecutive losses to No. 7 Dallas and Central, could be at risk of missing the 5A postseason for the first time in West’s 13 years in the classification since it was created in 2006. West still has to play No. 4 Silverton.

West has won 16 straight games against South and leads the all-time series 30-17. The schools’ football teams played each season from 1971, when South opened, through 2013. They didn’t play in the four years West spent in the 6A classification.

In four games since returning to 5A in the fall of 2018, the Bulldogs have defeated the RedHawks by a combined score of 149-22. West won 29-13 last year.

South co-head coaches Jeff Louber and David Younger, West head coach Brian Mehl and Bulldogs defensive coordinator Cole Pouliot (a West alum) were all assistants on Randy Nyquist’s Bulldogs teams in 2010 and 2011. Pouliot is in his 21st year on the West staff.

Louber is a South alum who spent 10 years as a West assistant before joining the South football staff in 2014.

“The rivalry game to me is a little bit about bragging rights, but it’s a lot about community,” Louber said in 2018. “It’s more or less coming together as a community and understanding that we have two programs in this community that deserve a lot of support and a lot of attention because we’re each special in our own ways.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

FRIDAY

Crescent Valley at (4) Silverton

Records: Crescent Valley 1-4, 1-3 Mid-Willamette; Silverton 4-1, 4-0 MWC

The Raiders produced their third 20-point game in last week’s 51-22 home loss to McKay. But it was also the third time 42 or more were allowed.

Silverton gave up less than 29 points for the first time last week in a 44-7 home win against Corvallis.

Dallas at Corvallis

Records: Dallas 3-1, 3-1 Mid-Willamette; Corvallis 0-5, 0-5 MWC

Despite some talented skill players, the Spartans are lacking the size and depth to stay in games versus quality opponents. They’ve allowed 40 or more points four times.

Dallas, coming off a win against West Albany, will try not to look past Corvallis with a home game against South Albany next week.

Philomath at Cascade

Location: Turner

Records: Philomath 1-4, 1-2 4A Special District 3; Cascade 3-2, 2-0 SD3

The Warriors have been competitive against good teams but haven’t been able to get over the hump. Next comes their best opponent yet.

Cascade has good wins against No. 8 Marshfield and Sweet Home. The Cougars have losses to No. 10 Baker and No. 3 Henley.

Sweet Home at Junction City

Records: Sweet Home 2-3, 1-2 4A Special District 3; Junction City 3-2, 1-1 SD3

The Huskies appear to be past the toughest part of their Special District 3 schedule. But securing a state playoff spot will likely mean wining the remaining league games, and beating Junction City won’t be easy.

The Tigers, led by former Central Linn and Monroe coach Max Wall, are coming off a 27-7 nonleague loss at No. 8 Marshfield after they beat Philomath 40-26 two weeks ago.

Newport at (5) Santiam Christian

Records: Newport 1-4, 1-2 3A Special District 2; Santiam Christian 5-0, 3-0 SD2

The Eagles ended up not playing last week after Jefferson forfeited the matchup due to a lack of available players. SC gets an opponent that’s struggled to be competitive.

Outside a win against Jefferson, Newport (a 4A school playing 3A football) has lost its four games by an average of more than 36 points and none closer than 24.

(6) Dayton at Scio

Records: Dayton 4-1, 2-1 3A Special District 2; Scio 3-2, 1-2 SD2

After a 47-8 loss to Kennedy, the Loggers have their hands full again in a loaded league. Scio averaged 36.5 points in its first four games.

Dayton took a 21-0 loss to No. 4 Kennedy two weeks ago but has scored at least 40 against four other opponents.

Amity at Jefferson

Records: Amity 2-3, 2-1 3A Special District 2; Jefferson 0-5, 0-3 SD2

The Lions will try to bounce back after not playing last week. Amity, which has a competitive loss to Santiam Christian (34-15), is chasing a state playoff berth.

Valley Catholic at Harrisburg

Records: Valley Catholic 0-4, 0-3 3A Special District 1; Harrisburg 1-4, 0-3 3A Mountain Valley Conference

The Eagles host a nonleague opponent after scoring seven combined points in their last two league games. Valley Catholic, of Beaverton, has 34 total points for the season.

Monroe at Lowell

Records: Monroe 4-1, 3-0 2A Special District 2; Lowell 5-0, 3-0 SD2

The last two undefeated teams in Special District 2 meet to decide the likely league champion.

Monroe has averaged 48.5 points its last four games. Lowell has scored at least 40 in each game, including 50 in three contests.

Lowell was ranked fourth and Monroe ninth in last week’s 2A coaches poll. This week’s poll had not been released at print deadline.

Central Linn at Toledo

Records: Central Linn 0-5, 0-2 2A Special District 2; Toledo 2-2, 1-1 SD2

The Cobras have scored six total points in their last two games. Toledo is coming off a 36-20 loss at Monroe.

Alsea at St. Paul

Records: Alsea 1-3, 0-1 1A 8-man Special District 1 North; St. Paul 5-0, 1-0 SD1N

The Wolverines, who fell just short in last week’s 26-20 home loss to Mohawk, take on one of the best small-school programs in the state. St. Paul, ranked first in last week's coaches poll, has had no problem scoring this fall, averaging 51.2 points a game.

***

Lebanon has a bye after last week’s 21-0 loss at South Albany.

The Warriors (2-3, 2-3 Mid-Willamette) have been hit hard by injuries, notably a season-ender for senior running back and defensive back Brady Crenshaw. Coach Troy Walker said he hopes to have a few players back for next week’s home game against Central.

“We’re struggling with the Monday through Thursday being sharp, and it shows on Friday,” Walker said. “We’ve had some really good teams come through, so it makes it really difficult. Even Corvallis (a 42-39 Warriors win), in execution we weren’t very good. The injury thing’s a really sad story. We’ve got to have kids step up and make plays.”

Walker said he was proud of his defense’s performance against South Albany.

A special teams mistake on the opening kickoff gave the RedHawks a short field that led to a touchdown.

“The thing about this group, they’re upset but they’re not done,” Walker said. “I think that says a lot about their character and being able to push through.”

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa