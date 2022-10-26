High school football capsules (Oct. 27-28)

All games scheduled for 7 p.m.

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

Corvallis at (7) South Albany

Records: Corvallis 0-8, 0-7 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; South Albany 5-2, 5-2

South is a win from back-to-back state playoff berths. The RedHawks have clinched consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2014-15.

Corvallis has had a rough season. The Spartans have allowed 40 or more points in all but one game.

Crescent Valley at Dallas

Records: Crescent Valley 1-7, 1-6 Mid-Willamette; Dallas 4-3, 4-3 MWC

The Raiders have been slowed down on offense (with 21 points combined against West Albany and Lebanon) after scoring 52 against Silverton. Dallas can still get to the state playoffs, with the best chance coming with a win and some help to claim 5A's lone wild-card berth.

FRIDAY

(5) Silverton at Lebanon

Records: Silverton 6-2, 6-1 Mid-Willamette; Lebanon 3-4, 3-4 MWC

The Warriors produced a late-season bright spot with a 35-7 win at Crescent Valley. Silverton is sure to be feisty coming off a home loss to West Albany on senior night.

McKay at (6) West Albany

Records: McKay 2-6, 2-5 Mid-Willamette; West Albany 5-2, 5-2 MWC

The Bulldogs, on a three-game win streak, are playing some of their best football late in the season after two losses in a row. They clinch a playoff spot with a win. McKay is coming off a 42-25 home win against Corvallis.

Philomath at Sweet Home

Records: Philomath 2-6, 1-4 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 3-5, 1-4 SD3

The battle for fifth place in Special District 3 closes out the season for both teams. Philomath produced its second-best scoring output in last week's 35-6 home win against Klamath Union. Sweet Home has averaged 25 points a game this season but has given up 141 (47 average) in its last three losses.

Sisters at Harrisburg

Records: Sisters 5-3, 3-2 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Harrisburg 2-6, 0-5 MVC

The Eagles have struggled in league games, giving up 39 or more four times. Sisters, with its most wins since 2016, is likely in the playoffs with a win.

(5) Santiam Christian at (2) Kennedy

Location: Mount Angel

Records: Santiam Christian 8-0, 6-0 3A Special District 2; Kennedy 8-0, 6-0 SD2

Two teams that have allowed a combined 51 points meet for the league title. SC has scored fewer than 34 points once. Kennedy, a 2A school playing 3A football and the 2021 2A state runner-up, took a forfeit win against Newport last week.

Jefferson at Scio

Records: Jefferson 0-8, 0-6 3A Special District 2; Scio 4-4, 2-4 SD2

Jefferson finishes a difficult season on the road. Scio, which can finish above .500 for the first time since 2018, is going to fall just outside of playoff contention.

Monroe at Central Linn

Records: Monroe 3-2, 3-2 2A Special District 2; Central Linn 1-7, 1-4 SD2

Monroe still has the playoffs within reach after giving up 103 points in losses the past two weeks. Central Linn was competitive in last week's 35-22 loss at Taft, a likely playoff team.

Alsea at Falls City/Kings Valley Charter

Records: Alsea 1-6, 0-4 1A Special District 1 North; Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 1-2, 0-1 SD1N

The Wolverines haven't been able to slow down their opponents the last three weeks, allowing 208 points. Their opponent this week has had three of its last four games canceled.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa