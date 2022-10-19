High school football capsules (Oct. 20-21)

All games scheduled for 7 p.m.

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

Sweet Home at Stayton

Records: Sweet Home 3-4, 1-3 4A Special District 3; Stayton 5-2, 3-1 SD3

The Huskies ended a two-game losing streak with last week’s 28-19 nonleague home win against Ashland. They can still finish above .500 by winning their last two games. Sweet Home hosts Philomath next week.

Stayton, led by former West Albany coach Randy Nyquist, is in the hunt for a state playoff spot with its win against fellow contender Junction City.

Central Linn at Taft

Location: Lincoln City

Records: Central Linn 1-6, 1-3 2A Special District 2; Taft 6-1, 3-1 SD2

The Cobras got in the win column last week with last week’s 38-14 home victory against Oakridge.

Next up is a Taft team that’s won three straight, including a 61-54 victory at Monroe. The Tigers, a combined 1-9 the last two years, haven’t won seven or more games since 2003.

FRIDAY

Lebanon at Crescent Valley

Records: Lebanon 2-4, 2-4 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Crescent Valley 1-6, 1-5 MWC

The depth of rosters for both teams, the result of various factors, have left these squads playing out the string.

Lebanon has been outscored 63-8 over the past two games. CV has found its offense several times this fall, averaging 33 points in four games. But the Raiders have scored 22 total in the three others.

(8-tie) West Albany at (3) Silverton

Records: West Albany 4-2, 4-2 Mid-Willamette; Silverton 6-1, 6-0 MWC

The Bulldogs are still fighting to get into the state playoffs, and a win this week would be a big step in that direction.

Silverton has scored big in conference, averaging 47 points. But the Foxes have also allowed 31 a game.

Corvallis at McKay

Location: Salem

Records: Corvallis 0-7, 0-6 Mid-Willamette; McKay 1-6, 1-5 MWC

The Spartans have given up at least 32 points in every game, including 48 the past two. McKay had a competitive 45-28 home loss to Silverton last week.

Klamath Union at Philomath

Records: Klamath Union 2-5, 1-4 4A Special District 4; Philomath 1-6, 1-4 4A Special District 3

The Warriors come off a brutal stretch of tough league games to play a nonleague contest on senior night. Klamath Union has struggled to score points, putting 30 total the past four games and scoring more than 14 once this season.

Elmira at Harrisburg

Records: Elmira 2-5, 1-4 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Harrisburg 2-5, 0-4 MVC

The Eagles will try to get back on track on homecoming after a 39-0 loss to Creswell. Elmira is averaging 29.5 points over its last four games, including last week’s 52-26 home loss to La Pine.

Scio at (5) Santiam Christian

Records: Scio 4-3, 2-3 3A Special District 2; Santiam Christian 7-0, 5-0 SD2

Scio has been competitive in nearly every game, but it looks like the Loggers will fall on the outside of the state playoff picture. SC won’t be able to look past the Loggers to next week’s matchup with third-ranked Kennedy.

Jefferson at (6) Dayton

Records: Jefferson 0-7, 0-5 3A Special District 2; Dayton 5-2, 3-2 SD2

The Lions will celebrate senior night and try to get past the six-point barrier that’s stalled them the past four games. With a win this week, Dayton will take on rival Amity next Friday for the special district’s third and final playoff spot.

Myrtle Point at Alsea

Records: Myrtle Point 3-3, 1-1 1A 8-man Special District 1 North; Alsea 1-5, 0-3 SD1N

The Wolverines have had a hard time slowing down two of the state’s top teams in St. Paul and Perrydale the past two weeks, allowing 140 points in those contests.

Following a 50-6 win against Perrydale, Myrtle Point had last week’s game against Falls City/Kings Valley Charter canceled.

***

South Albany, sixth in this week’s 5A coaches poll, is on a bye after last week’s 29-26 win at previous No. 6 Dallas. The RedHawks (5-2, 5-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) finish the regular season next Thursday at home against Corvallis.

South is one of four Mid-Willamette teams with two conference losses behind Silverton (6-0).

Monroe is also off this week and concludes the regular season next Friday at Central Linn.

The Dragons (4-3, 3-2 2A Special District 2) are in the running for a state playoff spot as one the special district’s top three teams. They could also get in by claiming the classification’s one wild-card berth that goes to the team with the highest OSAA ranking that doesn’t get an automatic spot.

Monroe is 10th in the OSAA rankings going into this week’s games.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa