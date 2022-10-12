High school football capsules (Oct. 13-14)

All games scheduled for 7 p.m.

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

Alsea at Perrydale

RECORDS: Alsea 1-4, 0-2 1A Special District 1 North; Perrydale 4-1, 0-1 SD1N

The Wolverines got past the toughest game on their schedule (a 72-0 loss at No. 1 St. Paul) after two contests (a win and loss) decided by a combined eight points.

Perrydale has had no games closer than 32 points, including last week’s 50-6 loss at Myrtle Point, ranked sixth in last week’s coaches poll.

FRIDAY

Crescent Valley at (9-tie) West Albany

RECORDS: Crescent Valley 1-5, 1-4 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; West Albany 3-2, 3-2 MWC

West might have kept its playoff hopes alive with last week’s 41-25 win against South Albany in the return of Bulldogs running back Marcus Allen from injury.

CV’s offense woke up in a big way last week in a 72-54 loss at No. 2 Silverton (West’s next opponent). Rocco McClave threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns. Luey Campos and Walker Still each had more than 200 yards receiving and combined for those five scores.

Central at Lebanon

RECORDS: Central 4-2, 4-2 Mid-Willamette; Lebanon 2-3, 2-3 MWC

If the Warriors are to turn around their season and make a run at the state playoffs, it has to start with this game. Lebanon, though still down several players due to injury, should have renewed energy coming off a bye.

Central has scored at least 35 points in five straight games since a 17-7 loss at South Albany in the opener. The Panthers’ only other loss was 40-35 to Silverton.

South Albany at (6) Dallas

RECORDS: South Albany 4-2, 4-2 Mid-Willamette; Dallas 4-1, 4-1 MWC

In both losses this season (to Silverton and West), the RedHawks have seen the opponent come from behind to score the game’s last three touchdowns. Those are also the only two games in which South has allowed more than eight points.

The best win for Dallas was 26-21 versus West (minus Marcus Allen).

Prairie (Wash.) at Corvallis

RECORDS: Prairie 3-3, 0-2 Greater St. Helens League; Corvallis 0-6, 0-6 Mid-Willamette

The Spartans, coming off a 48-26 loss to Dallas, step out of conference play against a Washington school.

Prairie, of Vancouver, has lost three straight since starting 3-0. The Falcons have scored at least 20 in every game.

(4) Marist Catholic at Philomath

RECORDS: Marist Catholic 5-1, 3-0 4A Special District 3; Philomath 1-5, 1-5 SD3

The Warriors trailed 14-13 at halftime last week in a 38-20 loss at co-No. 10 Cascade. Marist hasn’t been challenged in three league games, winning by a combined 126-32.

Ashland at Sweet Home

RECORDS: 1-5, 0-4 4A Special District 4; Sweet Home 2-4, 1-3 4A Special District 3

The Huskies showed in last week’s 59-34 loss at Junction City what their offense can do. The problem was a 20-0 first-quarter deficit.

Ashland, a 5A school playing 4A football, lost 45-8 to No. 7 Marshfield last week after forfeiting to No. 1 Mazama on Sept. 30 due to a lack of available players. The Grizzlies’ win is against 2-4 North Eugene.

Harrisburg at Creswell

RECORDS: Harrisburg 2-4, 0-3 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Creswell 3-3, 1-2 MVC

The Eagles improved to 2-1 in nonleague games with a 40-14 home win against Valley Catholic. Creswell has lost two straight, to Siuslaw and Sisters, after a 3-1 start.

(5) Santiam Christian at (6) Dayton

RECORDS: Santiam Christian 6-0, 4-0 3A Special District 2; Dayton 5-1, 3-1 SD2

The Eagles have been rolling, allowing 22 total points in five games on the field heading into what could be the best test so far. Dayton, which has a 21-0 loss to No. 3 Kennedy, also has five wins by no fewer than 22 points.

Newport at Scio

RECORDS: Newport 1-5, 1-3 3A Special District 2; Scio 3-3, 1-3 SD2

The Loggers will look to end a two-game losing streak (against two of the classification’s best in Kennedy and Dayton) and get back over .500 after a 3-1 start.

Newport, a 4A school playing 3A football, has 36 total points outside its 61-6 win against Jefferson.

Salem Academy at Jefferson

RECORDS: Salem Academy 1-5, 0-4 3A Special District 2; Jefferson 0-6, 0-4 SD2

The Lions play a second straight home game and will finish with two on the road. Salem Academy, a 2A school playing 3A football, has given up 40 or more in four straight games against a brutal schedule that’s included undefeated Santiam Christian and Kennedy.

Taft at Monroe

RECORDS: Taft 5-1, 2-1 2A Special District 2; Monroe 4-2, 3-1 SD2

The Dragons met a brick wall in a 42-6 loss at Lowell in a meeting of two undefeated league teams. Taft, a 3A school playing 2A football, has scored at least 21 points in every game.

Oakridge at Central Linn

RECORDS: Oakridge 0-5, 0-3 2A Special District 2; Central Linn 0-6, 0-3 SD2

The Cobras have struggled but made Toledo work for a 36-16 win last week. Oakridge has 12 combined points in its last three games and has allowed 48.8 points per contest.