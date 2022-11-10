High school football capsules (Nov. 11)

Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round.

Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

5A

(6) South Albany at (3) Bend

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: South Albany 7-2; Bend 9-1

The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.

It’s also the first time the program has won seven games since Tony Matta’s 2008 squad went 8-4 in a season that included a playoff win.

Last week’s victory marked the fifth time that the RedHawks have given up single digits (including one shutout) on the scoreboard.

Bend, runner-up in the Intermountain Conference behind top-seeded Summit, has been strong defensively as well. The Lava Bears have given up seven points or fewer eight times and are allowing 6.2 points a game.

Bend’s only loss was a 35-21 defeat at Summit on Oct. 7. The Lava Bears are averaging 40.4 points a game.

Bend, which won 41-0 against Hillsboro last week in a game played at Caldera High School in Bend, has its first winning season since 2016 under 11-year head coach Matt Craven. The Lava Bears won eight combined games the past three seasons.

Bend was third and South sixth in the final 5A coaches poll last week. The winner gets second-seeded Wilsonville or seventh-seeded Silverton in a semifinal.

3A

(5) Santiam Christian vs. (4) Banks

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Hare Field, Hillsboro

Records: Santiam Christian 9-1; Banks 10-0

Last week’s 28-0 first-round home win versus St. Mary’s has the Eagles back in familiar territory.

Santiam Christian has reached the state quarterfinals all but on year (2018) that a bracket has been contested since 2008.

The Eagles will finish a season with three or fewer losses for the 19th time in the last 20 years. Last year, when SC made the quarters and had a 5-5 record, is the only blemish on that mark.

The win against St. Mary’s was the Eagles’ fifth shutout of the season and third in the last five games.

Banks, the Special District 1 champion, defeated visiting Sisters 47-8 last week.

The Braves have allowed more than nine points just once, in a 20-12 home win against 4A quarterfinalist Tillamook. Only one league game was decided by fewer than 31 points.

Former University of Oregon football player Cole Linehan is in his seventh year as the Braves’ head coach.

Banks was third and Santiam Christian fourth in the final 3A coaches poll released last week. The winner takes on top-seeded Kennedy or eighth-seeded Vale in a semifinal.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa