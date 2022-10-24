High school football: Camden Johnson provides spark for Bulldogs

Before the high school football season started, newcomer Camden Johnson told the West Albany coaching staff that he was good at blocking kicks.

“We said, ‘OK,’ and we lined it up for him and he’s true to his word,” Bulldogs defensive coordinator Cole Pouliot said.

A transfer from Mountainside High in Beaverton, Johnson snuffed out a point-after try in West’s season opener against Corvallis and another three weeks later at home against Dallas.

But he took his kick-blocking skills to another level last Friday. He got his hands on a PAT and a field goal attempt in the final minutes at No. 3 Silverton, both with the co-No. 8 Bulldogs clinging to a one-point lead.

The field goal block, on a 25-yard attempt with 9.7 seconds left, allowed West to hold on for a 21-20 win and breathe life into the Bulldogs’ 5A state playoff hopes.

The final block was actually the third time Johnson had touched the ball off the foot of Silverton kicker Ben Roythorne while rushing from the right side of the Bulldogs’ formation.

“From the beginning they were giving me that wide-open lane and I tipped one but you couldn’t even really tell it was tipped,” Johnson said of a play after the Foxes’ second-quarter touchdown. “Then the second one I was close and by that third one and that last one, I got both of them. It feels good.”

Johnson credited the blocks to the work put in during the week by him and his staff. But Bulldogs coach Brian Mehl simplified it a bit.

“I would say that was more of a special effort by him and selling out and fully committing to that,” Mehl said. “That’s special credit to him. That’s not on us as a staff.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

A senior wide receiver, safety and returner, Johnson was a starter at Mountainside as a junior in 2021 under former Silverton coach John Mannion. Johnson helped the Mavericks to the second round of the 6A state playoffs, where they lost to eventual champion Central Catholic.

Johnson played on the Mountainside baseball team in the spring and then in the summer competed for the Corvallis American Legion baseball team alongside future Bulldog teammate Marcus Allen before enrolling at West and joining the football team.

“Everyone was so accepting,” he said of his introduction to his new school and team. “It felt like a brotherhood right off the bat. I just clicked with them right away.”

Johnson brought on-field experience and has provided some big plays on special teams, though Mehl said he’s been much more than that.

“He stepped in on day one as a really dependable kid. He’s a really well-rounded defensive safety, and he’s been crucial for us through seven games,” the coach said. "Those plays on those blocks were really good, but he’s been really good as just a football player for us.”

Pouliot agreed: “He’s a really fun kid and we’re so glad he’s part of our team. He brings a lot of spirit and energy and he’s a really good player. He’s everything that you want to have in a football player.”

Johnson and the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2) found a way to slow down a Silverton offense that averaged 47 points in its first six Mid-Willamette Conference games.

On a sometimes windy and rainy night, West recovered two fumbles, the second of which came on a muffed punt. The Bulldogs also intercepted a pass, with Aiden Metzker picking off Silverton’s Sawyer Teeney in plus territory late in the first half, and turned the Foxes (6-2, 6-1) over on downs at the West 37 in the third quarter.

Johnson’s heroics — which came after Silverton had taken the ball from its own 3 on the final drive — and the victory have the Bulldogs needing only a home win against McKay (2-6, 2-5) this Friday to get into the OSAA 5A bracket.

A loss to the Foxes and a postseason berth would have been far from a certainty.

“We all knew we needed this game, and we all played with a chip on our shoulder that we didn’t want to end our season (against McKay),” West quarterback Lukas Hews said. “We knew we had to pull through and how big this game was. I wouldn’t say we were planning for the future, but it was definitely on our minds.”

West is now within reach of possibly hosting a first-round playoff game, as is South Albany (5-2, 5-2), which can clinch its playoff spot with a Thursday home win against Corvallis (0-8, 0-7).