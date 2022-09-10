High school football: Bulldogs make plays late to get past Warriors

LEBANON — A long string of stellar defensive stops from both sides Friday was finally halted by a pair of first-year varsity players who connected on one of the biggest snaps of the night.

Lukas Hews put the ball within reach of West Albany High teammate Zack Ferguson down the sideline, and Ferguson did the rest to put his team ahead midway through the fourth quarter.

Ferguson eluded two defenders to score and give the sixth-ranked Bulldogs the lead on No. 9 Lebanon. The West defense finished the job, snuffing out one last drive to hold on for a 22-16 win in an intense and penalty-filled Mid-Willamette Conference football game at Heath Stadium.

The Bulldogs’ defense, sparked by the return of star linebacker Brysen Kachel from injury, pitched a shutout in the second half after giving up two long touchdowns from Dre Smith to Hayden George in the first half.

“We rallied behind each other,” Ferguson said. “One guy can make all the difference and then the whole team goes behind him and we build momentum.”

While Kachel was on the field after missing the season opener at Corvallis, two other key West players weren’t able to finish Friday’s game due to injury. Marcus Allen sat out the second half and Tyler Hart-McNally went to the sideline early in the fourth and didn’t return. Both scored first-half touchdowns.

The host Warriors (1-1) began their penultimate at their own 8 after holding the Bulldogs (2-0), and the home team looked well on its way to closing out a victory.

Smith, behind a veteran offensive line, powered his team down the field largely on the ground, first for 20 yards and later for 37 that moved the ball all the way to the West 44. But an offensive holding call and a negative-yardage run put Lebanon in a passing situation.

Smith’s pass toward the home sideline was bobbled by Colton Vandetta, and Bulldog defensive back Demarcus Houston was there to take advantage and come up with the interception.

“I dove, just right place, right time,” Houston said.

One play later, Ferguson was hustling down the West sideline to haul in Hews’ deep ball and get in the end zone from 46 yards out with 5:29 left. Camden Johnson ran a quick slant and caught a pass from Hews on the ensuing two-point conversion to make it a six-point game.

“You kind of looked out there and guys that you expected to be out there in those moments weren’t out there and guys stepped up,” Bulldogs coach Brian Mehl said. “Zack Ferguson, gosh dang it, doing exactly what he was supposed to do on that play and he executed really well. Lukas threw a great ball and we just had to get over the hump a little bit.”

But the Warriors weren’t done.

Smith led the option run game, carrying on four of the first five plays of his team’s final possession before George went 25 yards on a misdirection play to the West 28.

But a false start and a negative-yardage run had Lebanon going backwards. Antonio Diaz sacked Smith for a 9-yard loss on third down, and Kane Damon knocked down a sky-high 50/50 pass intended for George to put the Bulldogs in victory formation.

“Our strength is our depth at O- and D-line and we’re hoping that late in the third quarter and fourth we can wear down some people, and we did,” Lebanon coach Troy Walker said. “But then we had a jump offsides, which we hadn’t had all game. And we’re just not very good at 2nd and 12 and 3 and 15 and 4th and 26. Those little things add up.”

Lebanon playing without seniors Brady Crenshaw and Daemun Marshall, intercepted Hews twice in the first half, with picks by Ryan Rivers and Colton Vandetta.

That results in drives starting at the Bulldog 39 and 28, but those drives ended in a punt and a turnover on downs.

West followed the second possession with an 11-play, 85-yard drive that Allen finished with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Smith connected with George for scores on consecutive drives, the first from 78 yards out and the second from 44. The Warriors got two-point conversion runs both times, from Vandetta and Wyatt Wessel, to lead 16-7 late in the first half.

Hews hit Hart-McNally on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs pulled within two at halftime.

Lebanon had two good scoring chances in the third quarter.

The Warriors started a drive at the West 13 after the Bulldog punter’s knee touched the turf. Nine plays later, on a fourth-down play from the 2, Kachel upended Lebanon running back Darius Freeman in the backfield. The Warriors started their next drive at the West 48 but ended up punting.

“It meant a lot,” Kachel said of playing again.6” I really missed it out there. It was fun playing with my team, playing hard. A little out of shape, but it felt good.”

Hews threw for 265 yards and two scores with two interceptions and 30 yards rushing. Smith passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns to go with a team-high 53 rushing yards.6

Hart-McNally led his team in rushing (69 yards on eight carries) and receiving (three catches for 79 yards). George caught three balls for 128 yards, all in the first half.

“A phenomenal opponent. We know they’re good. We think we’re a pretty good football team,” Walker said. “I think if we execute we have a chance there. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot, and that just makes it hard overcoming those little things.”

Next week, Lebanon is home against Dallas while West Albany has a bye before hosting Dallas on Sept. 23.