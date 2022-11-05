High school football: Bulldogs battle but fall short in playoff defeat at Thurston

SPRINGFIELD — West Albany had its chances on a wet and windy Friday night.

But the Bulldogs couldn’t execute enough crucial plays with the game in the balance.

West had a failed two-point conversion and a blocked field goal in the fourth quarter in a 13-12 loss at Thurston in an OSAA 5A football first-round game.

The 13th-seeded Bulldogs (5-4) closed the deficit to one point on Camden Johnson’s 20-yard touchdown reception from Lukas Hews with 4:53 to go in the game.

Lining up for a two-point conversion, West got some help when fourth-seeded Thurston (8-2) had too many players on the field. The ball was moved half the distance inside the Colts’ 2, but Bulldogs running back Marcus Allen couldn’t handle the direct snap and had to fall on the ball.

West’s coaches claimed Thurston again had too many players on the field, but to no avail.

The Bulldog defense kept its team in the game all night on a slippery grass surface.

West moved into field goal range in the closing minutes after a defensive stop. But a 37-yard try with 1:25 left had no chance, as the Colts’ special teams unit didn’t let the ball get far off the ground.

After West used two timeouts to stop the clock on Thurston running plays, the Colts ran for a first down to drain the clock.

Thurston advances to play Dallas in a quarterfinal. The 12 seed Dragons won 29-20 at 5 seed Putnam.

The Colts scored on their first drive of the game when receiver Ethan Burkhead got behind the West defense for a 59-yard touchdown reception from Noah Blair.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard late in the first half on a 3-yard Allen touchdown run. But the point-after try was blocked, leaving the home team ahead by a point.

The Colts went ahead 13-6 on Vaun Halstead’s 20-yard touchdown run with 9:05 left in the contest. But the kick was blocked, leaving it a seven-point game.

Allen ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts, and teammate Tyler Hart-McNally added 65 yards on 15 attempts.

Hews had 113 yards passing and a touchdown. Brysen Kachel had two catches for 40 yards.

West’s Noah Reese had a team-best 10.5 tackles.