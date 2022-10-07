High school football: Big second-half plays push Bulldogs past RedHawks

Thursday night’s first half provided plenty of highlight-reel material for both sides.

West Albany’s 66-yard touchdown pass from Lukas Hews to Tyler Hart-McNally and a 46-yard scoring run by South Albany’s Anthony Vestal gave each team’s fans plenty to cheer about at Memorial Stadium.

But after South’s Sawyer Hallberg returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown, it was the biggest momentum-changing plays of the game that belonged to the Bulldogs, who prevailed in the penalty-filled contest.

Marcus Allen and Tyler Hart-McNally each scored three times as West pulled away late to hold off co-No. 8 South 41-25 in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.

It was Allen’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns that put the Bulldogs in control down the stretch.

“I liked the way we played tonight. I think they did it the right way and that’s what I’m most proud of,” said West coach Brian Mehl, whose team bounced back from consecutive losses to Dallas and Central and improved its chances of claiming one of the Mid-Willamette’s four automatic 5A state playoff berths.

Hallberg’s long kickoff return put the RedHawks (4-2, 4-2) in the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game.

Sparked by a 36-yard pass from Lukas Hews to Demarcus Houston, the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2) came right back in a hurry and got in the end zone on Hart-McNally’s 6-yard run. The point-after kick was blocked, leaving West with a 27-25 advantage.

South would drive but turn the ball over on downs at the West 19 after a four-down pass intended for Jedidiah Kollaer was broken up by Camden Johnson.

The Bulldogs would answer with their own drive, covering 81 yards on 14 plays, and Allen capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown plunge for the game’s first two-score lead.

The RedHawks would use a West personal foul and a 20-yard Kollaer reception to get to the Bulldog 24. But Austin Simmons blew up the next play in the offensive backfield and recovered a fumble to end another South threat.

Both teams had no fewer than six 15-yard personal foul penalties.

The RedHawks forced a quick three-and-out defensively, but the Bulldogs came up with the next big play when Aiden Metzker intercepted a Kaden Younger pass at the West 20.

South’s next possession ended on a turnover on downs at the West 48 with 2:42 left, and two plays later Allen ran around the right side for a 50-yard touchdown to help give the Bulldogs their 17th straight win in the rivalry football series. South’s last win against West came in 2001.

“We made some mistakes at crucial times with penalties. It’s a rivalry game and emotions were running hot. We got ourselves in trouble a little bit. We had some opportunities and didn’t capitalize on them,” RedHawks co-head coach David Younger said. “Defensively, they’re solid. Cole (West coach Cole Pouliot) is a great defensive coordinator. We made some mistakes offensively that we don’t typically make and it caught up with us. A lot of credit to them defensively. They did a really nice job.”

Allen rushed for 149 yards and Hart-McNally 63 yards plus two catches for 82 yards. Hews threw for 247 yards, with Wyatt Lyon hauling in six balls for 107 yards.

Vestal, a former Bulldog, rushed for 80 yards and had four receptions for 55 yards. Younger had 107 yards passing.

Next week, South plays at No. 7 Dallas (3-1, 3-1) and West hosts Crescent Valley (1-4, 1-3).