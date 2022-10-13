High school football: Allen's return gives Bulldogs a needed boost

Marcus Allen had his heart and mind set on making sure he could get back to the football field to help his team take on South Albany last Thursday.

A knee injury four weeks earlier sidelined the West Albany senior, forcing him to miss two full games and half of another. Sitting out one more, against the crosstown rival, was something he didn’t want to think about.

“I really wanted to play. I don’t think I would have missed it for the life of me,” Allen said after the Bulldogs’ 41-25 home win against the RedHawks. “This was a huge game. I wanted to play real bad. My last year.”

A torn meniscus suffered in the first half of the Sept. 9 game at Lebanon was a major blow to a talented player who had potential for a big season.

That followed an ankle injury in the second game of 2021, keeping Allen out of action for about a month. He returned late in the season because he wanted to play but he wasn’t his same explosive self.

Last month, Allen learned from his doctor that the meniscus tear wasn’t getting any better or worse, so he was ready to give it a try. He practiced some prior to the Sept. 30 game at Central, but he wasn’t quite ready.

He had last Thursday’s matchup with South Albany, which had jumped out to a 4-1 record, circled on the calendar.

He showed no signs of a setback against the RedHawks, rushing for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Always quick to credit his teammates, Allen praised his offensive line for creating holes.

“This week I just jumped right back in full speed, everything feeling good,” Allen said.

Alongside teammate Tyler Hart-McNally, a sophomore utility player on offense, the Bulldogs once again had their 1-2 punch. Hart-McNally contributed 82 yards receiving and 63 rushing with two scores in the victory.

Hart-McNally said Allen was the missing piece the team needed.

“It was amazing. We play great together,” he said.

Allen’s numbers against South put him at 308 yards rushing on 40 carries (7.7 yards per attempt) and six scores in 2.5 games. In Allen’s absence, the Bulldogs tried various options but couldn’t find the same spark with the senior toting the ball.

“We’re a different offense with him. He’s a really good back. He’s 205 pounds. He has a good feel.” West coach Brian Mehl said. “We’re different when he’s available. He’s a big-time player for us. We’ve known that for a long time.”

After dropping out of the 5A coaches poll, West reentered this week in a tie for ninth.

Consecutive Mid-Willamette Conference losses to current No. 6 Dallas and Central — without Allen — put the Bulldogs in an uphill battle to make the 5A state playoffs.

The nine-team Mid-Willamette gets four automatic berths into the 16-team bracket. One additional 5A spot is awarded to the classification’s highest team in the OSAA rankings at the end of the regular season. The Bulldogs are at 13th in the rankings after last week’s results.

Sitting at 2-2 and in fifth place in the conference, West was staring at potentially missing the 5A playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons spent at that level.

But Allen says that wasn’t something that was on his mind.

“To be honest, not really,” he said. “It was all focused on this game and what was ahead of us at this moment. I wasn’t thinking about anything else.”

With a win to get them headed in the right direction, the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2) host Crescent Valley (1-5, 1-4) on Friday before playing at No. 2 Silverton (5-1, 5-0) and taking on McKay (1-5, 1-4) at home the next two weeks to close out the regular season.