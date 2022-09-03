High school football: Allen, Hews, defense power Bulldogs past Spartans

The best defense against Marcus Allen on Friday night were leg cramps, a condition with which the West Albany High senior says he has a bad history.

Allen made the most of his limited rushing carries while teammate Lukas Hews was shining in his first start for the Bulldogs at quarterback.

Those efforts, combined with a defense that proved to be up to the task, helped visiting West to a 40-13 win against Corvallis at Bob Holt Stadium.

Allen rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts, crossing the goal line for three of the fourth-ranked Bulldogs’ first four scores.

His junior football season was interrupted by a bad ankle sprain, causing him to miss a large chunk of games. When Allen returned late in the season he admits he wasn’t completely healthy, but he wanted to play.

Allen was back on the baseball field last spring, helping the Bulldogs make the state playoffs before filling up June and July playing for the Corvallis American Legion team.

West coach Brian Mehl said last week that he was seeing the Marcus Allen that he saw before the injury. Allen displayed that Friday with five runs of 9 yards or more.

“This year I’m going to power it out just as hard as I can and make up some time from last year that I missed, and sophomore year from COVID,” he said after the game. “This year’s really all I got left, so I’m going to push it hard.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Allen’s final run of the night went for 61 yards. He had a chance to score before his calf cramped up.

“Marcus is 100%. He’s the kind of runner that our offense needs,” Mehl said.

Hews, a junior who played on the West JV last year, won the varsity job and played like a veteran against the Spartans. He threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, with two of the scores coming in the third quarter as the visitors put the game away.

Hews was 18-of-26 passing with no interceptions.

Mehl said the first-year starter probably had a few passes he wants back, “but as a whole really pleased with his progress. He made some really good throws tonight at certain times.”

West’s Wyatt Lyon had four catches for 82 yards while teammates Austin Simmons and Tyler Hart-McNally both had three receptions for 52 yards.

Simmons provided one of the night’s highlights with his 30-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter on a play in which he broke a tackle soon after the ball arrived and rumbled down the sideline for the score.

Demarcus Houston and Lyon and touchdown catches in the third quarter.

West scored on its first three possessions of the game. But Corvallis took a 7-6 lead on a Toby Worsch 1-yard touchdown plunge and Aaryan Indra point-after try late in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs answered quickly, going back ahead on Allen’s 7-yard scamper on a six-play drive that included five Allen carries and a 23-yard pass from Hews to Noah Reese.

West scored 34 unanswered points as Corvallis, with its own first-year starting quarterback in Axel Prechel, struggled to sustain drives. The Spartans had intermittent success but turned the ball over on downs at the Bulldog 17, missed a 30-yard field goal and saw Camden Johnson and Anthony Wusstig intercept Prechel in the second half.

Jaydin Shine had a 3-yard touchdown run for Corvallis in the game’s final minute.

“Our offense is built around having a controlled passing game and executing, like always,” said Spartans coach Chris McGowan, whose team has three primary skill-position players who are sophomores, including Prechel. “I thought for a first go and playing a very good team, especially in the first half being able to move the ball and do our thing, was pretty positive.”

Prechel was 25-of-39 passing for 191 yards. Caden McGowan, the coach’s son, was his top target, with 10 catches for 62 yards. Trey Johnson and Worsch both had five receptions.

“He is a really smart kid. I think, can do some great things with this offense with his decision-making,” coach McGowan said of Prechel. “Made some nice plays. Everybody needs to do that more often.”

Worsch was the home team’s leading rusher with 60 yards on 17 attempts.

Next week, West goes to Lebanon and Corvallis is home again against Central.