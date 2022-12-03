High school fall sports review: Crescent Valley adds to state trophy haul

The Crescent Valley High School trophy case certainly has to be getting a little cramped by now.

The Raiders took home seven state titles awarded by the Oregon School Activities Association last school year in addition to numerous other hardware for top-four team finishes.

CV added to that collection this fall with the school’s first-ever first-place blue trophy in volleyball in addition to a state runner-up finish in girls soccer and third place in girls cross-country.

It was another solid season for area high school teams on the whole. Here’s a look back at the widespread success that athletes achieved this fall.

Volleyball

Crescent Valley realized its championship dreams after a dominant season.

CV (27-2) swept Bend in the 5A state title match at Forest Grove High School to complete an undefeated record against teams within the classification. The only losses came against Sherwood and Nelson, both 6A schools. CV lost 13 sets all season.

Against Bend, the Raiders leaned on sophomore outside hitter Isabella Jacobson for a match-high 16 kills. But they also mixed in a variety of shots in their offensive attack that kept the Lava Bears guessing.

“That’s part of our approach. We like to keep the defense off balance. We try to speed up our tempo a little bit so our outsides can have more opportunities with a single block against them or if there’s a double block, there’s a good seam for them to hit it there,” Shorey said. “Good communication, that’s part of them being together so long and being good teammates.”

South Albany and West Albany also made the tournament’s final site. South pushed top seed Wilsonville to five sets in a quarterfinal, as did West with CV on the other side of the bracket.

South and West would meet in the fourth-place match, with West winning in a sweep. South, making its first state tournament appearance in nearly 30 years, was sixth.

Crescent Valley, which finished sixth in 2021, will be favored for a repeat next year. Taelyn Bentley and Kamden Mitchell, the Raiders’ first-team all-tournament selections, are sophomores. On the second team were Isabella Jacobson, another sophomore, and junior Danielle Street.

“It feels like we’ve got to do it again,” Street said.

West’s Kendyl Arnett was voted to the all-tournament first team and teammate Tessa Zimmermann to the second team.

Santiam Christian made another 3A state quarterfinal appearance, extending a long history of success. At the state tournament, the Eagles lost to eventual runner-up Burns in five sets and got past Creswell in four before finishing sixth after a loss to Horizon Christian.

SC senior Maddie Fields made the all-tournament first team.

Monroe fell just short of a 2A state title against Salem Academy at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The Dragons won the third and fourth sets to force a fifth before the Crusaders pulled out the victory.

Monroe’s Bella Gamache was a unanimous all-tournament first-team pick, while teammate Sarah Thompson, another senior, made the second team.

Cross-country

It was a stellar year for area individual runners and teams as well this fall.

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne (3A boys), Crescent Valley sophomore Emily Wisniewski (5A girls) and East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde (3A/2A/1A girls) all finished first in their respective state meet races.

Wisniewski claimed her second state title in the sport.

It marked the first time the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage area had more than one individual champion in a season.

Bourne and Lalonde were the sixth different boy and girl, respectively, from the area to win a state title.

All three won district titles. Bourne won his fourth, while Wisniewski and Lalonde each won their second.

Wisniewski and freshman teammate Lillian Weiss (sixth) led the Raiders (the district team champions) to third place. Corvallis, led by Kate Middleton in 19th, was fourth to also get a team trophy.

CV senior Kanoa Blake, the Mid-Willamette champion, was the top individual finisher in the 5A boys state race. He took 11th to lead the Raiders to fifth, eight points out of a team trophy. District team champion South Albany was sixth and Corvallis 10th.

The Philomath teams capped off strong seasons with second-place team finishes.

The boys, led by Ben Hernandez (fifth) and Mateo Candanoza (ninth), finished just three points back of The Dalles for the team title.

Adele Beckstead’s fifth-place finish led the Philomath girls, who were 22 points behind champion La Grande.

Bourne’s Santiam Christian boys team, which also got top-10 individual finishes from Colin Longballa (seventh) and Diego Zambrano (ninth), was third. Harrisburg was eighth.

Santiam Christian was 14th in the 3A/2A/1A girls race. Monroe was ninth in the 2A/1A boys race.

Boys soccer

West Albany had a historic season, starting with the program’s first state playoff win ever, a 5-0 home victory over Ashland after a third-place finish in a tough Mid-Willamette Conference.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs would continue their postseason run with 2-1 wins against visiting 13 seed Parkrose (on penalty kicks) and at top-seeded Summit (in two overtimes) in Bend before falling to conference foe and 2 seed McKay 2-1 in the 5A state championship match.

“It’s been amazing, it’s everything I could have ever wanted,” said Bulldogs eighth-year head coach and West alum Kevin Branigan. “That was the goal (reaching the championship final). That was the dream to be here when I took over. It’s been eight pretty long years. The first few were pretty rough. So to be here and see the turnaround and have a small hand in it, it’s been really fun.”

Crescent Valley also made the 5A state playoffs, taking a 3-1 first-round loss at eventual semifinalist La Salle Prep.

Defending 4A champion Philomath made an unexpected quick exit from the state playoffs with a 2-1 first-round loss to Phoenix, which would go on to take second.

Central Linn made history with the program’s first-ever state playoff win when the Cobras defeated North Valley 3-0 in the 3A/2A/1A bracket.

Santiam Christian reached the postseason, losing to Dayton 3-0 in the opening round of the same bracket.

Central Linn senior midfielder Bren Schneiter was the Special District 3 player of the year.

Girls soccer

Crescent Valley made its third state final appearance in the past four years that a bracket has been contested and met a familiar face in the final.

The eighth-seeded Raiders, state champions in 2018 and 2019, defeated 9 seed Putnam (1-0), knocked off top seed Caldera (2-1) in Bend and won at 5 seed North Eugene/Triangle Lake (1-0) before losing 2-1 to 7 seed Wilsonville.

Illness and injury derailed the Raiders’ efforts in the championship game at Hillsboro Stadium.

The final was the fifth postseason meeting between CV and Wilsonville in the last six seasons that a bracket has been contested. (There was no 2020 OSAA tournament due to the pandemic.)

The Raiders got past the Wildcats on penalty kicks for 2019 title. Wilsonville won the 2021 state title after beating CV 2-0 in a semifinal.

This season marked CV’s sixth straight trip to the semifinals.

Crescent Valley senior midfielder Nicole Huang was the Mid-Willamette player of the year, leading the Raiders to the regular-season title.

West Albany took a 5A first-round loss to Caldera (5-0). In the 4A state playoffs, Philomath defeated Henley on penalty kicks before losing 2-0 at eventual champion Marist Catholic in Eugene in a quarterfinal.

Santiam Christian/Kings Valley lost 4-3 to Dayton in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A bracket.

Football

South Albany got back to the 5A state quarterfinals for the second time in five years after sharing the Mid-Willamette Conference title and defeating visiting Mountain View 35-7 in the first round of the playoffs. The RedHawks then lost 40-0 in a quarterfinal at Bend.

West Albany took a 13-12 first-round playoff loss at Thurston in Springfield. Bulldogs junior linebacker Brysen Kachel was the Mid-Willamette defensive player of the year.

Santiam Christian reached the 3A quarterfinals. The Eagles beat St. Mary’s 28-0 at home in the first round before losing 10-7 to Banks.

SC senior lineman Andrew Haase was the PacWest Conference defensive player of the year.

Monroe made the 2A state playoffs and lost 26-0 at Heppner in the first round.