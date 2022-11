High school fall awards roundup: Cobras' Gemma Rowland girls soccer player of the year

Central Linn senior defender Gemma Rowland was named the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 girls soccer player of the year by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Rowland led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record and a state playoff berth. Joining Rowland on the league were twin sister and teammate Maya Rowland, teammate Addie Wolfe and Santiam Christian’s Olivia Haima.

Central Linn’s Wendi Farris is the coach of the year.

Oregon West volleyball

Philomath senior Abigail Brown and Sweet Home junior Brooklyn Hanni were selected to the all-Oregon West Conference volleyball first team.

Cascade senior Meah Carley was named player of the year, Cascade’s Cristina Williams coach of the year and Lucretia Benolken the honorary player of the year.

Oregon West girls soccer

Philomath field players Kamilla Grimer and Elizabeth Morales and defender Natalie Dunn were all named to the Oregon West Conference first team.

North Marion senior Saylor Swanson is the player of the year and North Marion’s Ben Bonser is coach of the year.

Mountain Valley volleyball

The Mountain Valley Conference named its volleyball all-league teams.

Harrisburg, the only area school in the conference, had no players on the first or second teams.

Sisters junior Gracie Vohs was voted player of the year, Creswell junior Ashlyn Sharkey the defensive player of the year and Rory Rush of Sisters is coach of the year.