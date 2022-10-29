High school cross-country: South boys, CV girls take team titles; Raiders claim individual wins

GERVAIS — Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district meet provided one final tune-up for state for the area’s top runner.

And to qualify for state, of course.

It was mission accomplished for Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake and Emily Wisniewski, the boys and girls individual winners, respectively, their teams and the South Albany boys and Corvallis girls squads. The CV girls and South boys were the team champions.

Others will have to wait until Sunday to see if they made state.

Wisniewski, a sophomore and the defending district and state champion, ran out front, finishing the 5,000-meter, 3.1-mile course at Willamette Mission State Park in a personal-best 17 minutes, 24.4 seconds. In the process, she led her team to first as well, with the Raiders recording a 28-point score, 11 better than Corvallis, last year’s state winner.

Wisniewski is used to running on her own in races, and sometimes it’s a struggle. But Saturday she was feeling good and it worked out.

Her goals for the district race were “to push myself and be out front and hopefully have our team get first or second and qualify.”

CV’s Lillian Weiss, a freshman, was second in 18:16, trailed by Corvallis’ Kate Middleton (18:50), Dallas’ Kelsey Rodli (18:56) and CV’s Sasha Kelly (19:11) to round out the top five.

Middleton’s time was a season best.

“I feel pretty good. It’s not so much about the time, but the place feels really good,” she said.

Added Corvallis coach Aaron Seipel: “Kate ran an awesome race. She was going to take some risks put there and I’m really pleased with how she ran.”

The top two teams and top seven individuals earn automatic berths to the Nov. 5 state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Five additional 5A team berths among the four conferences will be determined by a committee meeting Sunday and using several criteria including: order of finish at the district meet; a team’s district score compared to the automatic qualifying teams; the strength of a conference based on last year’s state meet results; and head-to-head competition, with more consideration given to meets later in the season, if available.

Only the third, fourth and fifth teams at district meets will be considered for wild-card berths.

At the 2021 state meet, CV was second and South third on the boys side, while Corvallis was the girls team champion and CV second.

Blake, like Wisniewski, ran alone out front and crossed the line in 15:38.7.

A senior, Blake wanted to “have some fun, push it and really work with my teammates a lot. There weren’t a lot of people I was chasing, sort of a lone race, but trying to push myself.”

South Albany was strong near the front with Wyatt Sparks second (16:13), Matthew Resnik close behind in third (16:14) and Zander Campbell in fifth (16:20). The RedHawks finished with 46, 11 ahead of Crescent Valley

For Sparks, a senior, the runner-up individual finish and team title was a dream come true.

“I’m excited because I think we did pretty well and we left districts in a pretty good place," said Sparks, whose team will try to improve on last year’s state finish.

His time was a personal best by more than 30 seconds on the same course where he set his previous PR a few weeks ago.

“I realized last week, I can do something with this,” Sparks said. “I took it pretty seriously the next two weeks, I was very careful with everything and I ran this course and it was pretty good.”

The Corvallis boys were third Saturday and will await news on whether they make it as a team. The Spartans’ Cole Fiegener will go regardless, having placed seventh (16:37).