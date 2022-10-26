High school cross-country: RedHawks, Spartans, Raiders to battle for district titles

South Albany’s boys cross-country team appears ready to possibly improve on last year’s postseason results as it prepares for Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district meet.

The RedHawks are the favorite to win the team title on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course at Willamette Mission State Park, about seven miles north of Keizer. The varsity girls race is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the boys at 1:35.

South returns five of seven runners from the 2021 team that was the district runner-up to Crescent Valley and a 5A third-place finisher at state. This year, the Raiders, with individual favorite Kanoa Blake, are second 18 points behind the RedHawks at the district level in a hypothetic meet using season-best times.

“The boys are excited. They’re jazzed. We hope to do even better if the cards are played right,” South coach Branson Bartlett said. "If everything goes right, we should be district champs. That’s step one. Then at the state meet, with the hypothetical, we could take second place or we could take sixth place. That’s how tight it is this year.”

Zander Campbell has been the RedHawks’ top runner this fall with a best time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds, second behind Blake (last year’s district runner-up) at 15:17. South’s Matthew Resnik (16:08) sits third on the season list and teammate Wyatt Sparks (16:46) is sixth.

Bartlett said his top three have lived up to expectations.

“But I think there’s still uptapped potential,” the coach said.

Campbell has split his time between cross-country and soccer, Resnik has yet to run a personal best this season but has been “super consistent” and Sparks has chipped about a minute off his PR in the last three weeks, Bartlett said.

The top two teams in both varsity races earn automatic berths to the Nov. 5 state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Five additional 5A team berths among the four conferences will be determined by a committee using several criteria including: order of finish at the district meet; a team’s district score compared to the automatic qualifying teams; the strength of a conference based on last year’s state meet results; and head-to-head competition, with more consideration given to meets later in the season, if available.

Only the third, fourth and fifth teams at district meets will be considered for wild-card berths.

At the 2021 state meet, CV was second and South third on the boys side, while Corvallis was the girls team champion and CV second.

Wild-card team berths will be decided in the other classifications using similar criteria.

Any runner finishing among the top seven individuals and not on a qualifying team also advances to state.

Corvallis’ Cole Fiegener, with the seventh-best boys time in the district at 16:56, could be in contention for an individual berth. The Spartans are third with Silverton a distant fourth in the hypothetical meet.

Corvallis and Crescent Valley could be in a tight battle for the girls team title, with the team’s separated by just three points using season-best times. Both are expected to contend for state meet team trophies, awarded for top-four finishes.

“They’ve definitely got some talent there,” Spartans first-year coach Aaron Seipel said of the Raiders. “They’re going to challenge us, but I’ve got faith in the girls to race well. If they run what they’re capable of, I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”

Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski, the defending district and state champion, has the fastest time in the district at 17:42. Teammate Lillian Weiss is second at 18:59.

Corvallis’ Kate Middleton (fourth, 19:20), Ava Betts (fifth, 19:31) and Avery Nason (sixth, 19:44) lead their team. Last year, Betts was third, Nason fifth and Middleton sixth in a loaded district meet, and in that same order they were fifth, sixth and seventh at state.

Seipel said it’s no surprise that he inherited a lot of talent in taking over the program. Corvallis returned five of the top six from the state championship team.

“They’ve been working really hard throughout the season,” Seipel said. “As long as everyone can show up healthy on Saturday, crossing our fingers, I think they’re in really good position.”

Oregon West Conference

Philomath heads into Saturday’s district meet at Philomath High School as a heavy favorite to claim the boys and girls team titles. Both teams are also the current favorites to win state championships.

The first varsity district race is at 11:45 a.m.

The Warriors have five of the conference’s six fastest boys times of the season, led by Mateo Candanoza (first, 16:08) and Ben Hernandez (second, 16:15).

The Philomath girls are nearly as dominant in the Oregon West as the school’s boys team, with five of seven best times. Adele Beckstead is first in the conference at 19:16 and teammate Ana Candanoza third at 20:14.

Small schools

The 3A/2A/1A District 2 meet is being held Thursday at Lebanon’s Cheadle Lake Park. The first varsity race is at 3 p.m.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde has the fastest time in the state in the 3A/2A/1A girls classification this fall at 18:36, nearly two minutes ahead of the next-best time at the district level. Scio’s Athena Lau is fourth in the district at 21:05 and Central Linn’s Jayne Neal fifth (21:10).

In a hypothetical meet, Central Linn edges Kennedy by two points for first with Harrisburg a distant third.

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne, has the fastest 3A boys time in the district by 75 seconds at 15:43. The Eagles also have No. 2 Colin Longballa (16:58) and No. 4 Diego Zambrano (17:39) on the season-best time list. Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek is third at 17:24.

Santiam Christian is expected to easily win the district team title with Harrisburg second.

In 2A/1A boys, Central Linn’s Jackson Duringer (18:16) and Ryan Rowland (18:43) are fourth and fifth, respectively, on the district season list. The Cobras aren’t expected to challenge for a state team berth.