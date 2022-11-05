High school cross-country: Philomath teams second at state; Bourne, Lalonde win individual titles

EUGENE — Ben Hernandez didn’t scratch Philomath’s varsity lineup as a freshman.

But there he was Saturday as a senior, standing on the award podium at the OSAA cross-country state meet at Lane Community College. Not once but twice.

Hernandez’s fifth-place individual finish helped the Warriors' boys team to second overall, just three points back of champion The Dalles.

He went from 30th at state as a sophomore and 25th as a junior to first-team all-state.

“That’s just putting in the work during the summer. Without that, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” said Hernandez, who completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes 26 seconds.

He said it was “a bummer” not to be in the 15-minute range but that he’s looking forward to track and field season in the spring.

Hernandez credits his team for the big jump he’s made the last few years.

“For sure. Especially my brother Lukas (32nd, 17:59). We go on runs a lot,” he said. “Most of this squad actually plays soccer. So we’ve got that soccer fitness in us. That’s coach Bill (Callender).”

Four of the Warriors’ top five finishers Saturday are varsity soccer players.

Mateo Candanoza was ninth (16:46) and Brody Bushnell 14th (17:33) for Philomath.

Candanoza, who finished in the top 10 again, took a positive approach to the team’s second-place finish.

“It’s pretty good, still. I know a lot of our guys ran their best races today. We just got unlucky, I think,” he said. “I felt pretty good. Not as good as I hoped. I think I did pretty good.”

4A girls

Adele Beckstead’s fifth-place finish in 19:42 led the Philomath girls to second overall, 22 back of champion La Grande.

“It was pretty hard, but I feel like this whole season has been pretty good. Lots of competition today,” Beckstead said.

Ana Candanoza and Ingrid Hellesto were next across the line for the Warriors in 17th and 18th, respectively, both in 20:52.

It was a second straight state runner-up finish for Philomath.

“I feel like our team has really good about training and working hard. We were all ready to compete today,” Beckstead said.

3A boys

Benjamin Bourne had a goal of winning an individual title after the state meet his freshman year.

The Santiam Christian senior realized his dream Saturday, using a strong kick to pass two competitors on his way to the championship.

Bourne ran third most of the way, chasing La Pine’s Wyatt Montgomery with Oregon Episcopal’s Olin Glister. But Bourne proved to have the best kick, passing Montgomery with about 400 meters left and pulling away to win in 15:57. Montgomery was second (16:00) and Gilster third (16:09).

“I had to do something to close the gap if I wanted a chance. Olin and I closed on him and I was able to pass (Montgomery),” Bourne said, adding that he’s gotten stronger at finishing races with a kick. “The past couple years I’ve started to figure it out. Not going out too hard in the first mile then calming down after that. I’ve kind of been taking it easy then saving myself for the end where it really matters.”

SC’s Colin Longballa was seventh (16:43) and Diego Zambrano ninth (16:49) to help the Eagles take third place and bring home a trophy.

“Incredible,” Bourne said of his teammates and the Eagles’ hardware. “I couldn’t ask for better teammates, and they ran incredible today. Super happy about that.”

Harrisburg’s Travis Seehafer was 39th (18:24) to lead his team to eighth.

3A/2A/1A girls

East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde had just clinched her first state title and a few minutes later she was already planning on a second.

“I’m really, really, really happy with how it went. I got my goals,” said Lalonde, who won in 18:43.7, more than 11 seconds ahead of the runner-up. “Next year I’m going for the school record. I’m pretty motivated to do better next year.”

She’s chasing the school record of 18:34 set by her coach, Sydney Roth (Nichol).

Lalonde, one of the pre-race favorites, said Roth told her to use her instincts, and it worked out.

Lalonde, third in 2021, led from the start, just ahead of Oregon Episcopal’s Lauren Tittel and Valley Catholic’s Jaya Simmons for the first mile and a half before pulling away.

“I just wanted to hold the pace and speed up a little bit in the middle mile then finish the last mile strong,” Lalonde said.

Central Linn, led by Jayne Neal (39th, 21:12), was 11th in the team standings.

Santiam Christian, with Rebekah Wagner (89th, 24:30) as its top finisher, was 14th.

Scio’s Athena Lau was 45th (21:38) as an individual qualifier.

2A/1A boys

Monroe’s Aldo Rodriguez was 49th (19:25), leading the Dragons to ninth place. Central Linn’s Jackson Duringer, who qualified as an individual, was 22nd (18:06).