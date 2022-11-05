High school cross-country: CV's Wisniewski repeats as 5A state champion

EUGENE — Emily Wisniewski was expecting to be behind through the first mile because that’s how it’s played out for the Crescent Valley sophomore in some of her bigger races.

But that wasn’t the case Saturday, as Wisniewski led from the start and pulled away in the second half of the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course to claim her second 5A girls cross-country individual state title at Lane Community College.

“I was excited about getting out front and being able to maintain that,” she said.

It was a close race up front through the mile as Wisniewski had two competitors just a few steps behind her. But she pulled away from there, finishing in 17 minutes, 58.6 seconds, more than 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Barrett Justema of Summit.

“Once you get a gap on someone it’s hard for them to catch up,” Wisniewski said.

CV teammate Lillian Weiss, a freshman, capped off her season with a sixth-place finish in 18:46 to help the Raiders to third place. Corvallis, led by Kate Middleton (19th, 19:43) was fourth.

“I like how the season went. I kept getting faster and faster,” Weiss said, adding her excitement for the team success. “It’s really cool, especially that we have such a young team right now.”

The Raiders’ lineup Saturday included three freshmen, two sophomores, one junior and one senior.

Even with the success she’s had the past few years, Wisniewski has been surprised with what she’s accomplished.

“I’m super excited, comparing my times to last year how much improvement I’ve made,” she said.

She’s also been motivated seeing what Weiss has done so far in her freshman year.

“It’s exciting how good of a runner she is. I’m excited for the next couple years I have with her,” Wisniewski said.

Summit was the runaway winner with 36 points, claiming its 14th straight team title. Crater was second with 70, followed by CV (98) and Corvallis (126). The Spartans’ trophy followed last year’s state championship.

5A boys

The race didn’t quite turn out as hoped for area competitors individually or as teams.

Mid-Willamette Conference champion Kanoa Blake of Crescent Valley took 11th in 15:52, narrowly edged out for 10th and a podium finish.

The Raiders had no other placers in the top 30 and finished fifth, eight points out of fourth place and a team trophy.

Mid-Willamette team champion South Albany was led by Zander Campbell in 16th (16:17). Teammates Matthew Resnik (16:28) and Wyatt Sparks (16:34) were 19th and 23rd, respectively

The RedHawks were sixth, nine points back of CV. Against a deep field, South fell short of trying to improve on last year’s third-place finish.

Miles Betts was 28th (16:44) to lead Corvallis to 10th place.

Tyrone Gorze of team champion Crater won the race in 14:37.9, the fastest 5,000 time ever recorded in the 51 years the meet has been held at Lane.