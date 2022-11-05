 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school cross-country: CV's Wisniewski repeats as 5A state champion

EUGENE — Emily Wisniewski was expecting to be behind through the first mile because that’s how it’s played out for the Crescent Valley sophomore in some of her bigger races.

But that wasn’t the case Saturday, as Wisniewski led from the start and pulled away in the second half of the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course to claim her second 5A girls cross-country individual state title at Lane Community College.

“I was excited about getting out front and being able to maintain that,” she said.

It was a close race up front through the mile as Wisniewski had two competitors just a few steps behind her. But she pulled away from there, finishing in 17 minutes, 58.6 seconds, more than 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Barrett Justema of Summit.

“Once you get a gap on someone it’s hard for them to catch up,” Wisniewski said.

CV teammate Lillian Weiss, a freshman, capped off her season with a sixth-place finish in 18:46 to help the Raiders to third place. Corvallis, led by Kate Middleton (19th, 19:43) was fourth.

“I like how the season went. I kept getting faster and faster,” Weiss said, adding her excitement for the team success. “It’s really cool, especially that we have such a young team right now.”

The Raiders’ lineup Saturday included three freshmen, two sophomores, one junior and one senior.

Even with the success she’s had the past few years, Wisniewski has been surprised with what she’s accomplished.

“I’m super excited, comparing my times to last year how much improvement I’ve made,” she said.

She’s also been motivated seeing what Weiss has done so far in her freshman year.

“It’s exciting how good of a runner she is. I’m excited for the next couple years I have with her,” Wisniewski said.

Summit was the runaway winner with 36 points, claiming its 14th straight team title. Crater was second with 70, followed by CV (98) and Corvallis (126). The Spartans’ trophy followed last year’s state championship.

5A boys

The race didn’t quite turn out as hoped for area competitors individually or as teams.

Mid-Willamette Conference champion Kanoa Blake of Crescent Valley took 11th in 15:52, narrowly edged out for 10th and a podium finish.

The Raiders had no other placers in the top 30 and finished fifth, eight points out of fourth place and a team trophy.

Mid-Willamette team champion South Albany was led by Zander Campbell in 16th (16:17). Teammates Matthew Resnik (16:28) and Wyatt Sparks (16:34) were 19th and 23rd, respectively

The RedHawks were sixth, nine points back of CV. Against a deep field, South fell short of trying to improve on last year’s third-place finish.

Miles Betts was 28th (16:44) to lead Corvallis to 10th place.

Tyrone Gorze of team champion Crater won the race in 14:37.9, the fastest 5,000 time ever recorded in the 51 years the meet has been held at Lane.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

State meet results

5A boys

Team scores (top five plus area teams): 1. Crater 30, 2. Wilsonville 93, 3. Summit 119, 4. Hood River Valley 161, 5. Crescent Valley 169, 6. South Albany 178, 10. Corvallis 237

Top five individuals: 1. Tyrone Gorze, Crater, 14:37.9, 2. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 15:16.1, 3. Carter Cutting, Wilsonville, 15:31.1, 4. Nathan Stein, Ashland, 15:35, 5. Mason Weisgerber, Wilsonville, 15:37.6

Area runners

South Albany: 16. Zander Campbell 16:17, 19. Matthew Resnik 16:28, 23. Wyatt Sparks 16:34, 54. Kaleb Bennett 17:27, 87. Brayden McKay 18:58, 89. Joey Markham 19:12, 95. Robbie Johnston 19:38

Crescent Valley: 11. Kanoa Blake 15:52, 32. Ian Baker 16:51, 50. Cody Pollock 17:21, 31. Daniel Marshall 16:51, 66. Adam Teglassy 17:53, 80. Josiah Velez 18:29, 86. Eli Wisniewski 18:46

Corvallis: 28. Miles Betts 16:44, 36. Cole Fiegener 16:54, 56. Jasper Hitchman 17:32, 71. Oliver Curtis 18:04, 72. Joseph Parmigiani 18:06, 74. Jory Umble 18:09, 91. Logan Booth 19:19

5A girls

Team scores (top five plus area teams): 1. Summit 36, 2. Crater 70, 3. Crescent Valley 98, 4. Corvallis 126, 5. Putnam 152

Top five individuals: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 17:58.6, 2. Barrett Justema, Summit, 18:09.1, 3. Lindsay Siebert, Crater, 18:13.9, 4. Ella Thorsett, Summit, 18:22.5, 5. Emma West, Crater, 18:43.5

Area runners

Crescent Valley: 1. Emily Wisniewski 17:58, 6. Lillian Weiss 18:46, 13. Sasha Kelly 19:12, 34. Ella Rosling 20:43, 49. Trinity Reistad 21:18, 68. Sophie Minot 22:17, 73. Kennedy Childers 22:33

Corvallis: 19. Kate Middleton 19:43, 26. Avery Nason 20:02, 27. Ava Betts 20:04, 31. Hannah Middleton 20:31, 33. Lucia Williams 20:34, 38. Ronja Soares 20:55, 56. Finn Hanson 21:39

Tags

Sports Reporter

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter for Mid-Valley Media. He's a track and field nut who enjoys various outdoor activities.

