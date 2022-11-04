High school cross country: CV's Wisniewski leads strong area contingent at state meet

Emily Wisniewski heads back to Lane Community College in Eugene seeking a second straight OSAA 5A girls cross-country title, and in the process trying to help her team bring home another trophy.

The Crescent Valley sophomore had a dominant freshman season, capped off by winning the state championship by more than 25 seconds.

Wisniewski is coming off a personal-best time of 17:24.4 seconds over 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) in a repeat win at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet at Willamette Mission State Park. That gives her the best 5A time this fall, 24 seconds ahead of Summit’s Ella Thorsett.

Wisniewski had broken 18 minutes four times this season and won all nine races she was running to win. Thorsett was fifth in 20:06 at the Intermountain Conference district meet as the Storm, the heavy favorite to win the 5A team title, apparently ran as a pack on its way to a perfect score of 15. Thorsett has been under 18 just once.

Wisniewski says she goes into the state meet with confidence because she knows the course and feels strong on it.

Her goal for Saturday?

“Time-wise, I don’t think it’s an insane fast course. Mostly just placement-wise,” she said.

Crescent Valley coach Tyler Bushnell said Wisniewski looked strong as she ran the district race unchallenged while leading the Raiders to the team title.

“I loved how sharp she looked today,” Bushnell said after the district meet. “That’s a confidence boost for sure. Trying to piece things together at the end of the season, sometimes that feels tricky. But she looked right today.”

Corvallis was the district runner-up last week and last year’s state champion with much of the same team as this year. CV was second at state in 2021.

Spartans first-year head coach Aaron Seipel had high hopes after the district race.

“I think they’ll do well. I don’t think everyone had the perfect race today,” Seipel said. “I’ve seen these girls running since mid-summer, and I think there’s some potential that we didn’t see today.”

In a hypothetical race using the season’s fastest times, the CV girls are slotted second behind Summit and Corvallis fourth. The top four teams get trophies.

Three area 5A boys teams qualified for the state meet, led by district champion South Albany. Corvallis and Crescent Valley are also in.

The RedHawks are led by the trio of Wyatt Sparks, Matthew Resnik and Zander Campbell, who were second, third and fifth respectively, at Willamette Mission.

South was third at state last year, which has motivated the group.

“It definitely awakens me, like, ‘we have something special here,’” Sparks said. “We really put in the work this season to be district champions and we want to place even higher at state.”

The RedHawks started putting in the work at the beginning of summer and believe they’ve earned their success, Sparks added.

South is projected for fifth and CV sixth in the team race using season-best times. But the points are close enough to allow either team to move up and get a trophy.

South coach Branson Bartlett said Campbell, usually the team’s number-one runner, had a “shoe issue” at the district meet and that the RedHawks are looking for Resnik to improve on his personal best, which came last October.

“Our boys, I think they’ll rise to the occasion at the state meet,” Bartlett said.

CV’s Kanoa Blake was the district champion by 35 seconds and was forced to push himself to see what kind of time he could run. Blake ran 15:38, 21 seconds off the personal best he ran in a strong field at the Northwest Classic in September.

“I’m feeling pretty good at the end of the season,” he said. “I’m excited for state. I’ve been training pretty hard. Ready to finish off and finish strong.”

Bushnell said he was impressed with what he saw from Blake and his training leading up to the district meet.

“He’s got some goals and good ideas he’s chasing. So he’s running with more drive and excitement,” the coach said. “Some people get tight in championship races, but Kanoa, he dives right in. He’s a fearless dude.”

The district race was Blake’s seventh win of the season. His PR puts him fourth on the 5A season list.

4A

Philomath's teams are the favorites to claim the state championship after easily winning the district titles behind individual champions Ben Hernandez and Adele Beckstead. It was the third win of the season for Hernandez, a senior, and fourth for Beckstead, a sophomore.

Both have only lost once, to 5A schools, with the boys falling on a tiebreaker to Crater at the Oct. 1 Woahink Lake XC Invitational and the girls losing to Crescent Valley at the Sept. 10 Saxon Invite.

Using season-best time, the Philomath boys are slotted to finish eight points ahead of The Dalles, while the girls are eight points better than La Grande.

Beckstead's seventh-place finish at last year's state meet led the Philomath girls to a runner-up state finish, a point behind Siuslaw.

3A boys

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne will chase his seventh individual win of the season, with Oregon Episcopal's Olin Gilster and La Pine's Wyatt Montgomery his biggest competition. Those three have the fastest times of the season.

Bourne beat Gilster by two seconds at the Sept. 23 Champs Invite at Cheadle Lake Park and by 53 seconds at the Oct. 6 Stayton Regis Invitational, with wins in both races. Bourne finished 15 seconds ahead of Montgomery at the Oct. 15 Lewis & Clark XC Invitational.

At last year's state meet, Montgomery was second, Gilster third and Bourne sixth. Bourne cruised to a fourth straight district title last week.

Santiam Christian is projected to finish fourth and take home a trophy based on season-best times.

The Harrisburg boys qualified as a team, led by Luke Cheek’s fourth-place district finish.

3A/2A/1A girls

East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde is within reach of an individual title with the fastest time of the season at 18:36.6. She's won five times this season including her last three races, including a repeat district title.

Valley Catholic's Jaya Simmons has ran 18:40.6.

Lalonde and Simmons met twice early in the season, with each beating the other once in a 1-2 finish. Lalonde won by 33 seconds at the Sept. 1 Darrel Deedon Invite, while Simmons came back to take a victory by 18 seconds at the Sept. 14 Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational.

Scio’s Athena Lau qualified as an individual. The Santiam Christian and Central Linn girls also earned state berths.

2A/1A boys

Monroe qualified for state with a second-place district finish. Central Linn’s Jackson Duringer made it as an individual.