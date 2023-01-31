High school cross-country, CV's Emily Wisniewski wins Gatorade state award

After a second straight OSAA 5A girls cross-country state title, Crescent Valley sophomore Emily Wisniewski has received the 2022-23 Gatorade Oregon Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award.

Wisniewski followed up a state championship at 3,000 meters and third place in the 1,500 on the track last spring with a stellar fall season that included 10 wins.

She ran a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 24.4 seconds over 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) to repeat as the Mid-Willamette Conference district champion. A week later she ran 17:58.6 to win state, finishing 10.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Barrett Justema of Summit. In the process, Wisniewski led Crescent Valley to a third-place team finish.

She was later fourth at a northwest regional championship in Idaho and 27th at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland.

Wisniewski was a finalist for the national award, which was given to Stanford signee Irene Riggs of West Virginia.

Gatorade is in its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

An accomplished pianist who also enjoys painting, drawing, woodworking and making ceramics and jewelry, Wisniewski has volunteered locally as part of community service initiatives involving pet care, child care, house work and yard work, in addition to donating her time during church services as well as at local running events in Corvallis. All while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average.

“Emily Wisniewski established herself as not only the top competitor in Oregon this fall, but elevated her level of performance to gain national recognition, providing a glimpse of her outstanding potential in future seasons,” said Erik Boal, an editor for DyeStat.com, in a news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Receiving the Gatorade award means paying it forward for the next generation. Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every player of the year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.